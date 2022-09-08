Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 
Tradegate
06.09.22
08:25 Uhr
48,800 Euro
-1,700
-3,37 %
PR Newswire
08.09.2022 | 13:04
Industry-Proven Altair Engineering Radioss Finite Element Analysis Solver Now Available as Open-Source Solution

OpenRadioss now available worldwide

TROY, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) announced that Altair Radioss - an industry-proven finite element analysis (FEA) dynamic simulation code - is now available as an open-source technology under the name OpenRadioss. With OpenRadioss Altair aims to accelerate the global pace of innovation and address the ever-increasing multidisciplinary challenges - particularly climate change and sustainability objectives - faced by all industries.

