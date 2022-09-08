AmmPower Corp.: AmmPower Has Entered Into Negotiations for Sale and Delivery of First IAMM Unit

AmmPower's IAMM Units Set to Become Disruptor in Global Green Ammonia Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into negotiations with a potential purchaser of its first IAMM unit. AmmPower is proud to announce that, subject to entering into a definitive agreement in respect of the potential sale transaction, it could be delivering its first unit within the United States late in the first quarter of 2023. This is a pivotal point for the company to achieve commercialization and revenue generation, and the IAMM unit would be one of the first revenue generating initiatives globally in the green ammonia space.

AmmPower recently successfully completed its pilot prototype, the "demo unit", capable of producing 50 kg of ammonia per day, at its Manufacturing and R&D facility in Michigan. The demo unit has run successfully since initiation and multiple patents have been submitted on AmmPower's reactor technology. This same technology being scalable quickly allowed AmmPower to begin its sales cycle for the 4 metric ton/day green ammonia production unit, the Independent Ammonia Making Machine.

Since the launch of IAMM pre-sales in July 2022, AmmPower has received many inquiries about the units, and has sent out budgetary quotes for both single-unit orders and multi-unit orders all over the world. AmmPower is however surprised to learn that the interest in the IAMM units goes beyond the agricultural industry for use of anhydrous ammonia as fertilizer in the United States, as the Company has received global interest in the agricultural, industrial, and energy sectors.

With the passing of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on August 16th, 2022, the economics around the IAMM units changed significantly. The potential 3 $/kg hydrogen tax credit equates to 530 $/metric ton of green ammonia tax credits.

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, states, "we are extremely excited to be close to completing our first sale of the IAMM unit. We are truly on the verge of a ground breaking moment, and our units have the potential to be an incredible disruptor for the agricultural space. The green movement has changed the landscape of farming and we are extremely proud that we will be leading the front."



About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

