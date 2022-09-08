E-Lux Electric Bikes, a Fountain Valley, CA based manufacturer of industry leading/trend forward luxury electric bikes, announces updated colors across their most comfortable and luxurious GT models. Their ultra-comfortable electric bikes are ideal for new and experienced riders alike.

Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The latest launch from E-Lux Electric Bikes sees the company expand its inventory and color options of state-of-the-art luxury electric bikes, expertly designed to ensure comfort, performance, safety, and longevity on the road. The company uses only the highest quality materials to build its exclusive line of electric bicycles.

Newport Beach E-Lux Electric Bikes Releases New Colors Across Luxury GT Line

The announcement details the company's collection of high-end luxury electric bicycles, suitable for a range of applications from leisure time and sport to commuting and off-road pursuits. E-Lux Electric Bikes designs and manufactures everything from hybrids, beach cruisers, and fat tire models to step-thrus and folding bikes.

The recent expansion of the E-Lux line answers the rising demand for electric bicycles as more and more people look to cycling as a versatile, inexpensive, and more environmentally-friendly way to get around. While modern e-Bike technology may seem like a relatively new development, the earliest electric bikes were made as far back as the late 1800s.

E-Lux's latest GT collection encompasses the luxury cruiser/commuter range. This includes the E-Lux Malibu GT. Available in a step-over or step-thru configuration, the Malibu GT is a contemporary-style bike with an comfortable upright seating position and battery-forward design. A high-end Suntour NCX Suspension seatpost and Serfas Gel Seat help cushion the ride while its integrated Brake Light, Head Light, and Tail Light come standard for added safety. Its drivetrain features a 48-volt Samsung Lithium-Ion Battery and a 750-watt (995 peak) Japanese designed Dapu motor. Power can be controlled by a fully independent Throttle and/or 5 levels of Pedal Assist. Riders can also control how hard the bike accelerates with a three adjustable power settings. Normal Mode, Power Mode for full performance, and Eco Mode for more range. The Malibu GT boasts a battery range of 60+ miles and top speed of 28 miles per hour.

Also on offer are a new selection of luxury fat tire cruisers including the Tahoe GT. Like the Malibu GT, the Tahoe GT is available in a step-over and step-thru configuration. This line is inspired by the design and styling of classic motorcycles while the 3.5" tires that make for a softer comfortable ride on rough terrain. The Tahoe GT comfort and performance features mirror the Malibu GT described above including a battery range of 60+ miles and top speed of 28 miles per hour.

Other models from the newly updated collection include the award-winning Sierra GT folding bike, now available with upgraded Bafang Mag wheels, RST Guide front shocks, and Tektro hydraulic brakes. This electric bike is easy to transport and is suitable for trail, beach, or boardwalk riding.

An E-Lux spokesperson says, "E-Lux Electric Bikes was formed in 2014 to bring feature-rich, affordable luxury e-Bikes with exceptional customer service to our clientele. We love providing people the opportunity to experience the performance, ease, and thrill of riding electric bikes. With an E-Lux Electric Bike, you're in control. It's up to you when to power up, take that hill, push into the wind, or go the distance."

With its latest inventory additions and upgrades, E-Lux Electric Bikes is bringing electric power to a new generation of cyclists throughout California and beyond.

