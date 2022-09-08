Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the final products and maps from the high-resolution heliborne magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey completed in June (see press release dated June 24, 2022) over the Company's KLW and KLC claim groups located in the Kirkland Lake gold camp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005407/en/

Map 1: New Regional LiDAR Map of KLW and KLC with Goodfish-Kirana (Graphic: Business Wire)

The regional 3,400 line kilometre triaxial magnetic, VLF and LiDAR survey across the KLC and KLW project areas was completed by Earthlab Inc.'s (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.) Geophysical Services division from May 25 to June 14. Processing of the LiDAR data has just been completed see Map 1, Regional LiDAR and Map 2, Airborne Total Magnetics, with property maps available on the following link.

Warrior Gold will now undertake a structural and magnetic interpretation of the data, integrating this work with known mineralization trends to assist in vectoring future exploration to areas of high merit.

"Our interpretation of the results of the heliborne survey will be foundational to understanding the structural geology of our new ground, and as we know, structure is integral to gold mineralization in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. The newly acquired LiDAR data highlights undocumented trenching locations which we are presently ground truthing and sampling," stated Danièle Spethmann, CEO of Warrior Gold, who added, "We are continuing our systematic exploration efforts across our entire land package in this prolific gold camp and we are optimistic these efforts will lead to a significant discovery."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated a significant and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date1. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone LLCDZ the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.?

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior Gold's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises approximately 21,673ha, over 487 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this press release nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

__________________________

1 2020 Mineral Production in Canada, Government of Canada, Minerals and Metals Statistics Division, 2022-03-10, https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005407/en/

Contacts:

For additional information please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President CEO

Warrior Gold Inc.

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com