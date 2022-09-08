Hydrogen Fueling Station Market to Reach $22 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 35.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Strict government regulations to control ever-increasing pollution, surge in R&D activities regarding hydrogen fuel cell technology, and high suitability of hydrogen as fuel have boosted the growth of the global hydrogen fueling station market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Hydrogen Fueling Station Market by Station Type (Small, Medium, Large), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Vehicle Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Others), by Delivery Methods (On-Site, Off-Site): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035.' As per the report, the global hydrogen fueling station industry is valued at $1.1 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2025 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Major determinants of the market growth

Strict government regulations to control ever-increasing pollution, surge in R&D activities regarding hydrogen fuel cell technology, and high suitability of hydrogen as fuel have boosted the growth of the global hydrogen fueling station market. However, dearth of fuel infrastructure and high initial cost hinder the market. On the contrary, technological development and high potential in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles along with rise in investment & encouragement in administrative policy framework would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8866

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 severely impacted the automotive industry due to prolonged lockdown across the globe and economic crisis that led to reduction in expenditure on next-generation technologies.

Major European countries followed the strict protocols of social distancing measures so as to curb the spread of the virus. This, in turn, reduced the sales of fuel cell electric vehicles.

The small segment to dominate the market

By station type, the small segment is projected to hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hydrogen fueling station market. This is due to its gaining traction among developing countries because of the under developing infrastructure for advanced vehicles across these countries. However, the large segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 42.1% from 2025 to 2035, due to increased demand for alternate fueled vehicles and increase in government initiatives to support emission-free vehicles.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8866

The commercial vehicles segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2025 to 2035. This is due to increase in demand for zero emission vehicles and better and efficient hydrogen fueled commercial vehicle. Moreover, various retail MNCs and logistics fleet operators are shifting to hybrid commercial vehicles attributed to rise in demand for logistics services on account of expanding e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing industries. The supply chain and logistics companies are actively participating in replacing their fleet with greener vehicles which eventually leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the passenger cars segment is expected to garner the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global hydrogen fueling station market. This is attributed to developments carried out by different vehicle manufacturers related to alternate fuel vehicles.

The mining segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By vehicle technology, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in awareness regarding clean energy and demand for zero emission energy sources and strict environmental regulations. However, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2025, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen fueling station market, owing to rise in investment in R&D from many universities, government organizations.

Asia-Pacific to hold the highest share

By region, the global hydrogen fueling station market across Asia-Pacific to record largest share in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. This is due to high proportion of electric vehicles & demand for hydrogen vehicles in the total vehicle production in this region. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in usage in industrial activities for zero emission vehicles, hydrogen fuel cells, and hydrogen fueling stations.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8866

Major market players

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Black and Veatch Holding Company

China Petrochemical Corporation

Cummins Inc.

FirstElement Fuel, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

H2ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

ITM Power PLC

NEL ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

PDC Machines Inc.

Shell

Linde PLC

TotalEnergies

TrueZero

The report analyzes these key players of the global hydrogen fueling station market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8866

Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Mode of charging (Plug-in charging, Wireless charging), by Charging level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Solar Carport Charging Station Market by Type (Medium and Small Solar Carport Charging Station and Large Solar Carport Charging Station) and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type (Home Charging Systems and Commercial Charging Systems), Mode of Charging (Plug-in Charging System and Wireless Charging System) and Charging Voltage Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, CEV), by Distribution Channel (OEMS, AFTERMARKET), by Charging Method (CWPT, MGWPT, RIPT, IPT), by Installation (Home, Commercial), by Power Source (3?11 KW, 11-50 KW, >50 KW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

EV Platform Market by, Electric Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and Platform (P0, P1, P2, P3, and P4): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg