According to the latest figures from France's Ministry of Ecological Transition, 1,098 MW of solar was connected to the grid in the first half of this year, from 1,534 GW in the same period a year earlier.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published new solar and wind statistics for the first six months of 2022. The figures show that the country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 15.1 GW at the end of June, with 14.5 GW of the total located in mainland France. The ministry said new PV systems with a combined capacity of 1,098 MW were connected to ...

