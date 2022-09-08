wellteq Digital Health Inc (wellteq) has commenced its five-year global license of a top-performing electronic Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT) program from a world-leading anxiety organisation and mental health provider.





wellteq will launch the comprehensive eCBT solutions for commercialisation, projected for initial release in the first quarter of 2023, to its existing clients across APAC, Canada and the EU/UK following the integration of biometric scans from Advanced Human Imaging (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) ahead of the proposed acquisition in November 2022.





wellteq's new eCBT solution will supplement wellteq's existing mental health programs, as well as deepen the digital coaching offering across the four pillars of behavioural health: physical activity, sleep, nutrition, and mental health.





wellteq will soon offer its client applications, wellteq API and baseline B2B virtual care platform, including the wellteq (IoMT) HealthHub and the wellteq Coaching App, as a stand-alone service or combined for clients and partners to integrate with their own applications, services and solutions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a five-year license of a globally-recognized virtual Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT) program. Designed by a world-leading anxiety organisation and mental health provider, the eCBT program further expands the Company's comprehensive and scalable suite of digital coaching programs that can be delivered worldwide.

Scott Montgomery, Wellteq CEO states: "Chronic health conditions are all multifactorial. Exercise alone does not resolve diabetes. Diet alone does not resolve cardiovascular disease. Meditation alone does not resolve stress disorders. But what is undeniable, is that a balanced regime of healthy nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and mindset practices improves all of these chronic conditions. These coordinated regimes at scale can dramatically reduce the incidence and impact of an estimated US$8 trillion of preventable healthcare costs globally. Wellteq, through algorithms and not people, coaches all four of these pillars at scale and with this new eCBT capability we're able to support the mindset pillar more deeply. Very exciting."

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy is the leading evidence-based, non-pharmacological modality for mental health management and care. Mental health is the largest growth subsector of healthcare and is estimated by the World Health Organisation, to cost more than USD $1 trillion per year globally, with a Lancet Commission report predicting that cost will rise to USD $6 trillion by 2030.

The benefits of eCBT extend far beyond primary condition treatment. People living with chronic physical conditions often experience emotional stress and chronic pain, which are both associated with the development of depression and anxiety. wellteq's new eCBT solution will supplement the Company's existing mental health programs, as well as deepen the Company's digital coaching offering across the four pillars of behavioural health: mind, activity, sleep, and nutrition.

wellteq offers a complete experience that spans the continuum of care by expanding into eCBT programs, machine intelligence and personalised virtual coaching. From connected wellness to integrated healthcare, the Company is continuously improving by securing gold-standard partnerships, acquisitions, and licensing agreements. This includes the acquisition of a sleep chronotype profiling perpetual licence, and the Company's partnership with Monash University to commercialise sleep assessment technology and coaching solutions to combat fatigue, insomnia and burnout in shift worker employees.

The digital health industry is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to continue to do so with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. On average, 64% of healthcare leaders are already investing in telehealth. The adoption of digital healthcare solutions has been accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and virtual care is being increasingly integrated into healthcare systems globally. Experts predict that within just three years, 45% of care outside the hospital will occur in the home - up from 19% in 2021.

Strategic digital transformation partnerships and predictive healthcare technologies look to be powerful enablers for the advancement of digital healthcare and future delivery of value-based care. As such, wellteq is taking a multifaceted approach to its expansion into virtual care.

wellteq will soon offer its client applications, wellteqAPI and baseline B2B virtual care platform and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP, as combined or stand-alone services for clients and partners to integrate with their own applications, services, and solutions.

