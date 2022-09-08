Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 13:46
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVEVA Group plc: Form 8 (OPD) - Schneider Electric SE

DJ Form 8 (OPD) - Schneider Electric SE

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Form 8 (OPD) - Schneider Electric SE 08-Sep-2022 / 12:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                      AVEVA Group plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                    N/A 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:        Schneider 
                                                    Electric SE 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                            Offeree 
(e) Date position held: 
                                                    7 September 2022 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any  Yes 
other party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 
                                                    Offeree

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security:                            Ordinary shares of EUR 4 each 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
                                          Number    % Number     % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  0       0 0        0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          0       0 0        0 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0       0 0        0 
 
                                          0       0 0        0 
 TOTAL: 
Class of relevant security:                            0.000% Sustainability-Linked Senior 
                                          Unsecured Convertible Bonds 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  0       0 0        0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          0       0 0        0 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0       0 0        0 
 
                                          0       0 0        0 
    TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
 
(a) Ordinary shares held by the directors of AVEVA Group plc, and their close relatives* 
 
The following directors and their close relatives hold shares in Schneider Electric SE: 
 
Name     Number of ordinary shares held Percentage of total issued share capital (to 2 d.p.) 
Philip Aiken 2               0.00000036%

* The Company and the Takeover Panel have agreed that Peter Herweck, who is on secondment from Schneider Electric SE, and Hilary Maxson and Olivier Blum, as the Schneider Electric SE nominee directors on the board of AVEVA Group plc, are not concert parties of AVEVA Group plc. As such, any interests held by Peter, Hilary and Olivier in Schneider Electric SE have not been included in this disclosure.

(b) Interests or short positions held by connected advisors of AVEVA Group plc

The following connected advisors of AVEVA Group plc hold shares in Schneider Electric SE:

JP Morgan Cazenove 

Class of relevant security:                     Ordinary shares of EUR 4 each 
                                  Interests               Short 
                                                     positions 
                                  Number        %        Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:          58,860.6*       0.011%     0      0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                    0           0        0      0 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to 0           0        0      0 
purchase/sell: 
TOTAL:                               58,860.6*       0.011%     0      0 
Class of relevant security:                     0.000% Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured 
                                  Convertible Bonds 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:          0           0        0      0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                    0           0        0      0 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to 0           0        0      0 
purchase/sell: 
TOTAL:                               0           0        0      0

* Ordinary shares held in the form of unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). One ADR is equivalent to 0.2 ordinary shares.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) No 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       No 
Date of disclosure: 8 September 2022 
          Helen Lamprell 
Contact name: 
          General Counsel and Company Secretary 
Telephone number:  +44 (0)1223 556655

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: FEE - Schneider Electric SE 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  186918 
EQS News ID:  1438591 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 07:14 ET (11:14 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
