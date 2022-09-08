Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market to Exhibit 5.4% From 2022 to 2032 Attributing to its Expanding Industrial Applications & Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. will continue to dominate the North American polyunsaturated fatty acids market with a significant value share in terms of consumption. Rising Consumption of Foods Containing Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Fueling Market Growth in Germany.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyunsaturated fatty acids market is predicted to create an absolute dollar opportunity by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032. The market size reached a valuation of US$ 5459.4 Mn in 2021 and it is to touch a valuation of US$ 5743.3 Mn in 2022. Due to polyunsaturated fatty acid's widespread application in several industries including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food & beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, and several other applications, which is projection a valuation of the market of about US$ 9717.8 Mn by 2032.





As compared to the historical forecast which registered a growth of 6.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2021, the current forecast of the global polyunsaturated fatty acids market size is predicted to show sluggish growth at 5.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Various multinational companies and key players in the polyunsaturated fatty acids market have established and integrated value chains involved in manufacturing raw materials and supplying omega acids as finished products. These companies are able to integrate across several levels of the value chain whilst maintaining a meticulous supply of raw materials and keeping manufacturing costs at a minimum.

Key Takeaways

Polyunsaturated fatty acids are vital fatty acids that are essential for brain function and cell growth. These fatty acids are not produced by the human body, they are taken through diets. Owing to its undeniable need for the growth of the body, the demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids is propelling in the global market.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids consist of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. They are drastically being replaced by trans and saturated fats by offering various health benefits for the body. PUFAs reduce triglycerides, prevent arrhythmia, lower blood pressure, control blood sugar, and reduce the risk for diabetes.

Furthermore, PUFAs assist in brain development and enhances the body's ability to absorb fat-soluble vitamins more effectively along with developing and maintaining the body's cells. Backed by such factors, a sharp rise in the demand for products containing polyunsaturated fatty acids has been witnessed within the last few years and the trend is likely to drive growth in the market.

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, stroke, and diabetes is expected to show opulent growth in the sales of the polyunsaturated fatty acids market. Moreover, increased consumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids in various end-use industries is expected to push sales across the estimation period.

Factors such as rising awareness about the numerous health benefits of PUFAs and a surge in cardiovascular diseases, along with rising consumption of products with omega-3 fatty acids are driving growth in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids market.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids play a vital role in improving the overall metabolic process which results in enhancing cognitive functions. Consumers are rapidly getting inclined toward high nutritional products is playing a crucial role in boosting sales of polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Competitive Landscape

In order to fulfill the increasing demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids, key manufacturers in the industry are shifting their focus towards improving their production capabilities, R&D investments, collaborative partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

The Major Keyplayers are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS

More Insights into the Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market

According to Future Market Insights, the U.S. is expected to dominate the North American polyunsaturated fatty acids market by possessing a significant share in terms of consumption. This phenomenal growth in the U.S. is driven by increasing usage of polyunsaturated fatty acids across rapidly expanding industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical along with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of PUFAs.

Germany is projected to garner a total revenue share of about 5.9% in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids market by the end of 2022. Growth in the market is driven by the rapid consumption of foods containing polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Key segments

By Product Type:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)



Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)



Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Linolenic Acid (LA)



Arachidonic Acid (AA)

By Source:

Marine

Algal and Fungus Oil



Fish Oil



Krill Oil

Plant

Chia Seed Oil

Flax Seed Oil

Other

By Application:

Dietary Supplement

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Animal Food and Feed

By Form:

Oil

Syrup

Softgel and Capsule

Other (Powder, Emulsion and Gummy Candy)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Trends & Success Factor

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the market

3.2. Success Factor

