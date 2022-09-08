The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Participate in the 24th Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference and Kickstart Fall Marketing Schedule

Participating in the 24 th Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference September 12-14

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (OTCQB:MYLKF) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in the 24th Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022, as well as a number of other notable food & beverage conferences and events that will round out its 2022 Fall marketing schedule.

At the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference, a recorded virtual presentation from Planting Hope about the Company and its innovative efforts to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving natural food & beverage landscape, will be presented and also available on the HC Wainwright website on Monday, September 12, 2022. Representatives from Planting Hope will be available for virtual meetings September 12-14, 2022, booked in advance on the HC Wainwright website HERE. For those interested in learning more about Planting Hope in advance of the event, a recording of the company's recent Emerging Growth Conference webinar from August 31st, 2022 is available HERE. A copy of the slides reviewed at both the webinar and the upcoming HC Wainwright event is available HERE.

In addition to the HC Wainwright Conference, Planting Hope will be participating in the following Fall marketing events:

September 8 - Planting Hope COO, Susan Walters-Flood, will be the keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Women President's Organization (WPO) Chicago Summit.

Planting Hope COO, Susan Walters-Flood, will be the keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Women President's Organization (WPO) Chicago Summit. September 13 - Susan Walters-Flood will also be speaking at Prepared Foods New Products Conference on the Innovative, Better for You Beverages: What's Next? panel in Philadelphia, PA at Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square.

Susan Walters-Flood will also be speaking at Prepared Foods New Products Conference on the Innovative, Better for You Beverages: What's Next? panel in Philadelphia, PA at Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square. September 28 - Planting Hope's CEO Julia Stamberger will give a presentation at the 2022 UBS Future of Food Conference, a virtual event on the Company and its innovative efforts to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving landscape, from consumer taste preferences, focus on health and nutrition, and ESG initiatives.

Planting Hope's CEO Julia Stamberger will give a presentation at the 2022 UBS Future of Food Conference, a virtual event on the Company and its innovative efforts to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving landscape, from consumer taste preferences, focus on health and nutrition, and ESG initiatives. October 7 - CEO Julia Stamberger will also be participating in a Consumer Insights fireside chat pertaining to the food habits of health-conscious consumers hosted by UBS.

CEO Julia Stamberger will also be participating in a Consumer Insights fireside chat pertaining to the food habits of health-conscious consumers hosted by UBS. October 12-13 - Planting Hope will be participating in the annual MicroCap Rodeo Conference taking place in Chicago. In addition to a main presentation given by CEO Julia Stamberger, the Company will be meeting with several institutional investors in a one-on-one format. Management will also have a visual presence at the conference with a coffee stand available for investors to sample some of the Company's signature products.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715111/Planting-Hope-to-Participate-in-the-24th-Annual-HC-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference-and-Kickstart-Fall-Marketing-Schedule