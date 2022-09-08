With Real-Time Continuous Data Integration and Change-Data-Capture Replication, Customers Benefit with an Easy Migration to MariaDB's Database Solutions

MariaDB Corporation and Qlik today announced a collaboration to power customer data migrations from legacy database architectures to MariaDB's modern and scalable database solutions. Using Qlik's Data Integration platform, customers can easily migrate data from any legacy database source, such as Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server, to MariaDB Enterprise Server, MariaDB Xpand distributed SQL database or MariaDB SkySQL cloud database service, delivering business-ready data at a fraction of the cost of legacy databases. The collaboration ensures high availability, scalability, continuous integration and replication of synced data across on-premises, hybrid and cloud in a few, simple steps.

"Data is growing for every company and our customers need more efficient and affordable ways of storing and accessing data," said Jim Sears, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at MariaDB Corporation. "Qlik Data Integration and MariaDB together help our customers empower their data lifecycles handling data creation, storage, rapid data migration, application modernization, automated machine learning and analytics to transform their business with data-driven decisions."

Qlik is a leader in cloud data integration, change-data-capture (CDC), analytics data pipeline development, and data lineage/cataloging delivering analytics-ready data fast to cloud platforms where it can be discovered and provisioned by analysts and data scientists. MariaDB is a leader in the development of modern databases that enable massive scale without sacrificing the relational data model and ACID transactions that businesses require. Together, Qlik Data Integration and MariaDB make data available for developers to create purpose-built applications and for businesses to analyze the performance of these applications in real time.

"With Qlik and MariaDB, customers can modernize their costly, legacy databases and data warehouses as they move to the cloud," said Itamar Ankorion, Senior Vice President, Technology Alliances at Qlik. "Qlik can support MariaDB customers that want fully automated, real-time, CDC and data integration with MariaDB database products for a more data-centric and data-driven business. It's a winning combination."

"Our data-driven approach to shipping ensures that companies in a wide range of industries have tailored, optimized solutions that save money and time," said Gina Hanks, Senior Director of Information Technology at OSM Worldwide. "That requires a highly efficient, unquestionably reliable backend. Streaming our analytical data from SQL Server to MariaDB Enterprise Server with ColumnStore via Qlik was fast and easy. Combined with our BI tools, Qlik and MariaDB give us the ability to utilize our powerful new data lake for our data needs."

Customer benefits of MariaDB and Qlik include:

A greater utilization of data that gives a purpose to the data businesses choose to collect making it easier to monetize and find business advantage and revenue through analytics.

Faster time to market for developing and modernizing application infrastructure.

IT savings through the elimination of costly legacy database products and transition to a more agile, database solution.

Easy operation on the latest versions of their database products and the ability to leverage replications of data for compliance reasons or during migration to other platforms, ensuring high availability of data.

To learn more about how Qlik and MariaDB help customers migrate away from legacy database systems, join the upcoming webinar on September 14. Register here.

About Qlik

Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, cloud lock-in, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features, including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote, SpendHQ MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's one of the fastest-growing database management systems companies. Real business relies on MariaDB.

2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005115/en/

Contacts:

James Meredith

pr@mariadb.com