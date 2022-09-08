CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hasty, a data-centric machine learning (ML) platform that allows companies to build and deploy vision AI applications faster and more reliably. Combined with CloudFactory's best-in-class workforce, the acquisition will provide clients with all the essential components needed to accelerate the development of high-performing models.

"We're seeing our most successful clients shift from manual data labeling to AI-assisted labeling, and from a model-centric to a data-centric approach," said Mark Sears, CEO of CloudFactory. "This shift requires best-in-class labeling automation and tools to work on the model and the data in tandem enabling rapid feedback and fast iterations."

Hasty's platform provides users with natively built, AI-assisted automation capabilities that reduce manual data work and maximize workforce productivity. Hasty brings agile methodologies to vision AI by retraining models during labeling. This agility provides the insight needed for data scientists and engineers to focus on the data-enabling teams to optimize models iteratively throughout the entire development process.

The acquisition of Hasty fits into CloudFactory's strategy to lead in more aspects of the AI development lifecycle. Integrating Hasty's AI-assisted labeling and data-centric platform with CloudFactory's human-in-the-loop AI solutions will bring ML models into production faster.

