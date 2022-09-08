West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) is pleased to announce that there has been a significant increase in the efforts to complete development of the Pill Pack for prescription tracking. As recently announced, this integration of the pill pack with the new wireless communication protocols will make the tracking method less costly and easier to use. The Blister Pack featuring the Flexpoint Bend Sensor® will facilitate the monitoring and tracking of patients' use of pharmaceuticals, and in particular, opioids, by medical professionals, insurance providers and authorities in real-time. This is a very flexible solution that can be easily adapted to the tracking and distribution of other items as well as the prescription pills that it originally targeted.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint stated, "We have been excited to see increased efforts in the completion of the prescription tracking project. This is potentially lifesaving technology that provides a significant opportunity to slow the overdose epidemic that has taken hold in our country. Additional team members have been added to quickly finish the last few critical elements. Additional wireless protocols are being included that will fit a wider range of applications. Revenues could begin in early 2023 and long-term revenues could be valued in the millions of dollars annually."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

