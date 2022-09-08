Energy and Water Development Corporation: California Power Emergency Highlights the Need for Off-Grid EV Charging

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / With California's power grid under extreme stress due to record high temperatures and surging demand, officials have asked drivers of electric vehicles to not charge them during peak periods. While temperatures are predicted to moderate later this week, scientific studies indicate that extreme weather events such as heat waves are likely to become more frequent. While adding capacity to deal with climate change can take decades, off-grid charging solutions can help ease reduce demand.

EAWD (OTCQB:EAWD) is a pioneer in solar powered, electric vehicle charging solutions. Their off-grid charging stations are being deployed across Europe. Each charging station is capable providing Level 3 DC fast charging to electric cars, SUVs and semi-trucks. EAWD is currently working with the German Government and a nationwide chain of service stations to deploy as many as 200 of their charging stations to allow for easy travel anywhere in the country.

With headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, EAWD is making plans to deploy these systems in the United States to help reduce carbon emissions with its solar technology. "Our technology is ready to go today and can help take pressure off regional energy grids by providing carbon-free, fast charging solutions for thousands of cars per day." Said Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD. "We are deeply concerned about the challenges that climate change together with the uncertainty of the ongoing geopolitics tensions are creating for our energy and water supply. They are jeopardizing the sustainability of the economies and our environment. We have developed a solution that can reduce the stress in the grid and the impact to our environment, while increasing access to sustainable energy supply for EV charging stations."

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTC:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

