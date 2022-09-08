AbsenceSoft Appoints Mark Schiff as Chief Executive Officer

Software Veteran Poised to Lead Fast-Growth Employee Leave Management Platform with Proven HR Tech Innovation & Praised Customer Experience

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / AbsenceSoft , the leading SaaS platform for absence management and accommodations, today announced the company has named Mark Schiff as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company. As an HR tech leader, AbsenceSoft streamlines and automates employee leave and accommodations processes while ensuring compliance with federal and state laws as well as company-specific policies.

Schiff brings to AbsenceSoft more than 25 years of leadership experience driving growth in software and data companies.Most recently, Mark served as President of Gordian, a leading software and solutions provider to the facilities and construction industries. Gordian is a part of Fortive, a $5B publicly traded company. During Schiff's tenure at Gordian, the company grew revenue 4x and had the highest employee engagement results among the 19 operating companies within parent company Fortive's portfolio. Schiff joined Gordian following its acquisition of Sightlines, where he served as CEO.

With more than 200 large enterprise customers, AbsenceSoft improves the leave experience of more than 5 million employee lives. The company boasts a 99 percent customer retention rate and also was named #1 Software Used to Manage Leave by Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) members in 2021.

"AbsenceSoft has the most innovative leave and accommodations platform in the world and with an important mission to help companies take better care of their employees by optimizing their overall leave management and accommodations experience," said Schiff. "At a time when workplace expectations and company cultures are shifting to be more employee focused, AbsenceSoft is working with major enterprise customers to continue to innovate leave and accommodations program delivery to improve employee experience and retention. I am thrilled to be joining such a great team at AbsenceSoft."

"We are excited to have Mark join as CEO. His depth of experience in leading software companies and his focus on scale with a commitment to product excellence and customer success make him an ideal leader for AbsenceSoft as the company continues on its growth path," said Ron Kasner, AbsenceSoft Executive Chairman.

"Mark has had tremendous success through his career as a SaaS CEO and operator with experience scaling businesses to $100M revenue and beyond," said Ran Ding, partner at Norwest, AbsenceSoft's lead investor. "In the age of remote and dispersed work, it is more important than ever to empower and support employees, especially in times of need. We continue to believe AbsenceSoft is uniquely positioned to deliver on this mission and are thrilled to partner with Mark to help accelerate the company's impact and growth."

Schiff officially joined AbsenceSoft as CEO on September 6, 2022.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft, an absence management SaaS solutions provider, delivers modern, scalable, easy-to-use and flexible software to manage FMLA, ADA, disability, and other forms of leave easily, efficiently and cost-effectively. With AbsenceSoft, companies can process leaves 10 times faster than traditional methods, while ensuring compliance with the myriad of federal and state regulations. By streamlining the absenteeism management process, HR can improve the employee experience during an often stressful time. This results in increased employee satisfaction, higher productivity and reduced turnover. Founded in 2013 and based in Golden, Colo., and backed by Norwest, AbsenceSoft is trusted by companies of all sizes and in every industry to care for employees, save time and stay compliant. Learn more at http://www.absencesoft.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

