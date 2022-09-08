Customers in France can now extract higher yields of DNA and RNA from challenging biological samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time

Purigen Biosystems, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation technologies for extracting and purifying nucleic acids from biological samples, today announced a new distribution agreement with Proteigene. Under the terms of the agreement, Proteigene has received exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support Purigen's automated Ionic Purification System and microfluidic kits in France. Clinical and oncology researchers in France are now able to purchase and use the automated system, which received a CE (Conformité Européene) marking in 2021, to extract higher yields of purified DNA and RNA from challenging samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time.

"Extracting nucleic acids from challenging samples at quantities sufficient to support today's powerful genomic analysis tools remains a challenge for oncology researchers," said Philippe Dutriat, CEO of Proteigene. "Purigen's Ionic Purification System uses novel isotachophoresis technology to address this challenge by significantly improving nucleic acid yields with a simple workflow. We are excited to offer it to the French clinical research community that we serve."

Launched in the US market in 2019, the compact benchtop Ionic Purification System enables the automated extraction of nucleic acids with dramatically increased yield and quality from a wide range of sample types, including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. Biological samples are gently lysed and then loaded into the Ionic Fluidics Chip. The system then applies an electrical field to the chip and nucleic acids are isolated in their native form using the company's core isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Since nucleic acids are not bound or stripped from fixed surfaces, loss and fragmentation are minimized while purification-induced bias is eliminated. The simplified workflow requires minimal hands-on time and ensures that sufficient amounts of nucleic acid are available for all downstream analysis techniques, such as next-generation sequencing and qPCR.

"Proteigene has been launching new and innovative technologies into the life sciences market in France for 20 years," said Aziz Mustafa, PhD, Senior Director of European Sales and Business Development for Purigen Biosystems. "We are delighted to work with them to enable the French research community to take advantage of all the benefits of the Ionic Purification System, while also receiving outstanding local applications, technical and service support."

About Proteigene

Proteigene is a full-service distributor with a team of sales representatives, product specialists, and systems engineers, ready to support researchers in the fields of genomics, cell biology, biobanking, and liquid handling. Proteigene offers cutting-edge and innovative technologies and has 20 years of experience selling and supporting life science instrumentation and associated consumables. For more information, visit www.proteigene.com.

About Purigen Biosystems

Purigen Biosystems is redefining nucleic acid sample preparation with an innovative platform based on the highly efficient isotachophoresis technology invented by Juan Santiago, PhD, and his team at Stanford University. Purigen's automated benchtop instrument and accompanying microfluidic chip purify nucleic acid samples from a wide variety of sources, including minute or otherwise challenging cancer samples. The purified nucleic acids are immediately compatible with a wide range of downstream detection methods, including next-generation sequencing, PCR, and other genomic tests. For more information, visit www.purigenbio.com.

Ionic is a registered trademark of Purigen Biosystems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All products described herein are intended FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

