Hybrid Workplace Company Acquires Croatian PropTech Company Flow and Form, Adds Support for New Languages and Builds London Presence

Robin, the hybrid workplace company, today announced the acquisition of Flow and Form to further accelerate the development of Robin's category-leading hybrid work application. The acquisition comes at a time of rapid expansion in Robin's support for hybrid work worldwide as the company also announced language support for French, Canadian French, German, and Spanish and is growing its workforce in the United Kingdom.

"We've known Robin for some time, and we are overjoyed to become part of the team," said Marko Pavlovic, founder and CEO, Flow and Form. "Robin is the leader in hybrid work, and we are excited to combine our deep expertise in building applications that provide context in the workplace with Robin's hybrid work platform. Together, we can continue to chart the future of work and build digital experiences that put people before places."

Flow and Form has been recognized as one of central Europe's fifty fastest-growing technology companies. The addition of the Croatian-based company gives Robin a new international footprint, a team focused on innovation with proven experience building digital platforms to bridge the gap between in-person and virtual work, and a platform to further grow Robin's international customer base.

"Flexible work should not be bound by offices, locations or languages," said Micah Remley, CEO, Robin. "Hybrid work is happening everywhere, and we need to be there to make companies and employees successful at it. That's the genesis behind our acquisition of Flow and Form and our international expansion. We've heard loud and clear from our customers that supporting hybrid work means we need to include their employees wherever they are. The acquisition of Flow and Form further bolsters our capabilities to rapidly bring innovative solutions to the market while supporting our global growth plans."

With customers in 80 countries, and numerous multinational organizations as part of its customer base, the addition of four new languages to Robin's solution will allow Robin to support rapidly growing customers with diverse languages across their employees, as well as in countries that speak French, Canadian French, Spanish, and German.

Robin's global expansion comes at a time of rapid overall growth for the company. The hybrid work leader now has thousands of customers and has seen a 300% growth in active users over the past year. Robin recently announced the closing of a $30 million Series C round of financing and is focused on further supporting companies implementing hybrid work, fueling international expansion, expanding headcount, and deepening strategic partnerships across its platform.

