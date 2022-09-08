Traka, part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, today announced the launch of a new line of intelligent key cabinets designed for more flexibility, improved simplicity, and 100% sustainability.

The Traka Touch Pro series incorporates the proven technology of the Traka Touch key cabinet line and takes it to the next level of innovation in electronic key management systems.

Peter van der Kolk, Senior Vice President and Head of Key Asset Management at ASSA ABLOY, explains, "The Traka Touch Pro range is the next evolution in our intelligent key management solutions. Understanding the market needs, we've listened to the valuable feedback from our customers to create the Traka Touch Pro, from increasing the usable storage space to improving the cabinet's sturdiness, all put together in a stylish new and uniform design."

Traka will preview the new Touch Pro line at the upcoming Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference in Atlanta, Georgia September 12th through the 14th at booth 2633. Following the US launch, the Touch Pro solutions will debut at the Security Essen show in Essen, Germany on September 20th at Traka Booth Hall 5 stand 5B10.

"Today's announcement further extends our position as the industry innovator and global leader in Key Asset Management as Traka continues to strive for continuous improvement and the modernization of our solutions to meet the future needs of our customers," said Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas. "The new line of intelligent key cabinets expands our portfolio of reliable and innovative solutions, ensuring only the right people at the right time can access the keys critical to the smooth daily operation of their organization, so they can focus on what matters most."

BUILT FOR SIMPLICITY? BUILT FOR FLEXIBILITY BUILT FOR SUSTAINABILITY

The Traka Touch Pro line, available for purchase January 2023, will come in four sizes to suit customer needs and builds upon the strong foundations of its predecessor, Traka Touch, with enhancements in the following areas:

Built to last

New mechanical design elements further enhance the security, durability, and life of the product

Adjustable Traka door hinges are tested to over 1 million cycles and are recessed to reduce vulnerability from attack

Built for simplicity

Improved ease of use and installation

Uniform look and feel facilitates easy identification and improved space planning?

Built for flexibility

Greater storage capacity ensures larger key sets can be accommodated across all systems?

A sleek, modern, and modular design blends with most environments; making it easier to install, service, and decommission, thus minimizing disruption and maximizing time in service?

Built with sustainability in mind

Uses sustainable, 100% recyclable materials and manufacturing techniques to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint?

Readily disposable and environmentally friendly packaging reduces transportation weight, costs, and fuel usage and is easier to reuse and recycle

About Traka

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Our solutions help all types of organizations better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes.

We continuously invest in the development of our technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Our solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

Traka is a global organization with local support working to defined processes so that we are local when you need us and global when it counts. Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation, and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.

