James Hill, formerly Business Development Director at Vivacity Labs, joins Mindtech to lead company's revenue generation

Hill will lead the global growth and expansion of the company, enabled by the recent investments and the strategic partnership with Appen

Mindtech Global, the developer of the world's leading end-to-end 'synthetic' data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Hill's career has focused on scaling SaaS product software solutions for multiple industries and using AI technology to accelerate business growth. He brings to the Mindtech leadership team a wealth of experience encompassing; customer relationship management software; developing partner ecosystems; data integration; business transformation; and productization and standardization.

Hill joins Mindtech Global from his former role as Business Development Director at Vivacity Labs where he led a major digital transformation and spearheaded the company's relationships with new customers. Prior to joining Vivacity Labs, Hill was Client Account Director at ThoughtRiver, a UK start-up harnessing AI to accelerate contract assessment within the legal sector.

James Hill said; "I've built my career helping high-growth startups and enterprises build and execute robust sales. I was immediately intrigued by Mindtech's mission to accelerate the advancement of AI by giving AI developers a platform to create their own privacy compliant and perfectly-annotated synthetic AI training data at massive scale. In my role as CRO, I'm looking forward to working with Mindtech's customers and partners and accelerating the company's global expansion."

Mindtech CEO, Steve Harris, said, "We are excited to welcome James to the leadership team as our new CRO. James is a proven industry leader with a bold vision on what customers developing AI systems need from our platform, and how we can innovate so our technology continues to accelerate the advancement of AI."

Mindtech Global is the developer of the world's leading end-to-end 'synthetic' data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems. The company's Chameleon platform is a step change in the way AI vision systems are trained, helping computers understand and predict human interactions in applications ranging across retail, smart home, healthcare and smart city. Mindtech is headquartered in the UK, with operations across the US and Far East and is funded by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs, In-Q-Tel and Appen.

