Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

"Hy-Vee is a great fit for The Gummy Project, being employee-owned and community-driven. There was an immediate connection around our "better-for-you" products and our mission centered around sustainability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, President and CEO at GUMY.

Products from GUMY are anticipated to be in the candy aisles in more than 150 Hy-Vee stores later this year after being approved as a vendor on September 2, 2022. GUMY's U.S. expansion plans were accelerated after being selected as one of the most innovative new products at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, Illinois earlier this year.

"Hy-Vee is a modern, relevant and engaging brand. We are absolutely thrilled to establish this partnership and excited about our entry into the U.S. market," said Anthony Gindin, CMO at GUMY. "We were lucky to have pitched to Hy-Vee on the Innovation stage in Chicago and it feels great to have made such an immediate connection around values that are important to both entities - bettering one's health, focusing on sustainability and improving the environment."

About Hy-Vee

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

