ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Date: 08 September 2022

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 07 September 2022.

80.42 pence per share (excluding income)

80.42 pence per share (including income)

The Company paid a dividend of 3p per share on 7 September 2022, taking the total dividends paid by the Company since launch to 4.4p per share.

