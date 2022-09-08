Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2022 | 14:40
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 8

Date: 08 September 2022

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 07 September 2022.

80.42 pence per share (excluding income)

80.42 pence per share (including income)

The Company paid a dividend of 3p per share on 7 September 2022, taking the total dividends paid by the Company since launch to 4.4p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.