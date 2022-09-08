Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to report preliminary assay results from the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") Phase 3 drilling program that targeted mineralization in the Main Mine area. Diamond drill hole YH22-61 intersected 2.86% Copper, 6.95% Zinc, 20.2 gpt Silver and 436.5 g/t Cobalt over a drilled length of 14.77 metres at the Company's York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Additional drill core assay results are pending.

The results from this portion of the Phase 3 diamond drilling show that the historical drilling in the 'D' Zone either did not intersect this significant volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization or for some reason this high-grade Copper-Zinc mineralization was not reported in the historical drill logs. This discovery significantly expands the D Zone mineralization and indicates that similar mineralization may extend along strike and downdip.





Figure 1: Vertical Cross Sections of Historical and 2021-22 Phase 2 and 3 Drilling that Intersected Significant VMS Mineralization at the D Zone

Figure 2: Plan View of Mineralized Zones in the Main Mine Area

Table 1: Summary of Phase 3 Drilling Results for the D Zone

Note: All intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, since true widths have yet to be established.

Four mineralized zones were drill tested during the Phase 3 drilling campaign. It is evident from the drilling results that the D and G zones may be continuous and that more drilling is required to fully test their strike and downdip extensions. It is also evident from the 2021-22 drilling results that the D and G zones are considerably larger than previously documented and that the historical drilling either did not fully intersect these zones or did not report significant assay results. Thus, there is good potential for expanding the dimensions of these and other zones within the Main Mine area.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTC Pink: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company plans to continue drilling the strike and depth extents of Main Mine area and test the other massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact the CEO at info@yorkharbourmetals.com, Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

