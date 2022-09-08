Tangent90 Limited: Tangent90 announces strategic collaboration with NEJM Group

Enabling greater access to clinical content with secure and compliant delivery to Healthcare Professionals

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangent90 Ltd, a leading provider of digital solutions to help pharmaceutical companies improve their engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs), has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEJM Group publications (New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Journal Watch).

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is recognised as the world's leading medical journal. With its long history of publishing trusted, impactful, peer-reviewed original content, NEJM will use Tangent90's Trustrack links to support digital rights management and seamless access to content for its pharmaceutical clients looking to reach HCPs. Trustrack links deliver an optimized HCP experience across all channels and provide insights into content utilization, which helps support the identification of 'next best action' with 'next best scientific content' to deliver the most appropriate content to the HCP.

In recognition of HCP learning preferences and time constraints, NEJM has expanded its Original Research articles by offering both textual summaries (Research Summaries) and video summaries (QuickTake Videos). These formats support the busy, practising clinician and map particularly well in digital engagement efforts. By working with Tangent90 to make these formats available to its clients via Trustrack, NEJM is expanding opportunities to engage physicians with its high-quality content.

"Providing the best possible access to our content is a strategic objective and delivering a better way to provide physicians access to unbiased, trusted research, supports that objective", explains Matthew Cann, Managing Director, Research and Publishing, NEJM Group.

Additionally, Tangent90 collaborated with NEJM to extend the Tangent90 Resource Centre platform to include NEJM Group content, tagged in a manner that will expose all appropriate content, beyond the traditional Original Research article.

"We are excited to be supporting NEJM in their innovative and leading approach to digital content provision", explained Jan van den Burg, CEO at Tangent90. "Our solutions facilitate the use of published scientific content in HCP communication, delivering on the individually expressed HCP needs, recognising the time-pressured environment HCPs work in", he added.

"Tangent90 has many years of experience in the industry. Our solutions can be used in pharma and third-party channels. For example, our technology partnership with Veeva enables ePrint content use in approved Email, face-to-face and remote meeting content, as well as owned and third-party web channels", he added. "Our collaboration with NEJM Group will serve up more relevant scientific content in HCP communications, enabling pharma to better serve the HCP community, which ultimately results in better patient outcomes", he concluded.

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice, and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, and NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan and NEJM Career Center. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society.? For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org .

About Tangent90 Limited

Tangent90 enables pharma to drive better access and ongoing engagement with healthcare professionals using innovative digital solutions to distribute and support communication of scientific copyright content.

Utilising our extensive knowledge of the life sciences industry and working with a network of partners we trust and who trust us, we offer unique solutions which focus on removing hurdles for effective communication such as copyright and publisher term and condition compliance, regulatory requirements, ease of use and ease of access.

We go beyond expectation - continually enhancing the solution to incorporate new and innovative channels, working with publishers to deliver new content discovery capabilities, and delivering approaches to increase efficiency.

Together we deliver fast, cost-effective, compliant distribution of scientific content that meets the needs of HCPs and enables the pharmaceutical industry to manage efficiencies and drive successful customer engagement.

https://www.tangent90.com/