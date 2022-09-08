Hakluyt: LOOK UK appoints Alison Rand to board of trustees

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOOK UK, the charity supporting visually impaired children and young adults, has appointed Alison Rand, an executive at Hakluyt, to its board of trustees, as the charity seeks to expand its network across the country and broaden the expertise of its advisers.

Based in Hereford in the West Midlands, LOOK UK helps visually impaired young people and their families thrive, by providing them with a support network and the tools to equip them for the future. Its work includes delivering a pioneering mentoring programme, where young people are connected with a visually impaired mentor who understands first-hand how isolating an experience sight loss can be.

Alison joined Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, in 2020, and is based in the firm's London office. Before this, she worked for over a decade as an investment banker at Bank of America, in both London and New York, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and on capital markets transactions. Hakluyt is also a corporate partner of LOOK UK.

LOOK UK's board of trustees, chaired by Dr Michael Wolffe, has responsibility for the governance and strategic direction of the charity, and ensures that the organisation is run effectively and efficiently. As well as her wider responsibilities as a trustee, Alison will serve as treasurer. She will focus on supporting LOOK's financial management processes, and on expanding LOOK's network of supporters, in particular its corporate partners.

Alison Rand said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining LOOK UK's board of trustees. I have had the pleasure of spending time with the organisation this year, attending events and meeting some of the wonderful mentors and mentees. Everyone I've met has been inspirational, so to be appointed a trustee is an honour. I'm looking forward to working with Michael, the rest of the board, and the whole team at LOOK, and supporting their work as they continue to do more in the future."

Charlotte Carson, Director of LOOK UK, commented: "Despite being a small charity, the breadth of services we offer visually impaired young people all around the UK is critical to their wellbeing. We're delighted to welcome Alison to the LOOK family. She will be an invaluable member of our board, and help guide our strategy as we continue to grow our impact. We are very grateful to her - and to Hakluyt."

LOOK UK is a Herefordshire-based charity helping visually impaired young people and their families thrive, by providing them with a support network and the tools to equip them for the future. Their work is centred around creating a strong community of support - through their pioneering mentoring programme, transformational events, youth forums, parent/carer support groups, and wellbeing activities. Through sharing lived experiences, knowledge and connections they help young, blind and partially sighted people to thrive.