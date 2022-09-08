Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Rosinbomb (OTC Pink: ROSN), a company with over five years of operating history developing and producing the heralded ROSINBOMB line of presses and accessories for extracting organic and solventless concentrates. CEO of the Company, Fred Angelopoulos, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Rosinbomb is the leader in safe and solventless extraction technology and products," explained Angelopoulos. "We have been doing this for many years, have a number of granted patents and have been featured in Gadgets and Forbes," he continued.

"Are there any other new developments for your team or upcoming launches?" Rosinbomb is always focused on Intellectual Property any updates on that, asked Jolly. "Yes," shared Angelopoulos. "We do develop our products with proprietary technology, and we had a major patent granted a few months ago on our Flow Channel Technology, which is a big breakthrough for volume processing he explained. "Of even greater significance, we just received a major patent for our actuator, which is our power source, it is very unique and effective and allows us to create force only achieved currently by companies using industrialized products that use compressors and hydraulics.

"We modified the actuator power source to be able to meet and exceed the amount of force that had previously only been available by hydraulic and compressor-based industrial products, ours uses a three-prong plug," he continued. "It really solidifies our leadership in the market; competitors now can never use an actuator to create force and in an extraction press and are stuck with antiquated and non-organic methods of production."

"As a result of this patent, we are launching the M120 high volume extraction press, which will deliver twice the power and force of the award winning M60 delivering 12,000 pounds of force," announced Angelopoulos. "This clears a major hurdle for high output processors, that amount of force will allow them to maintain a high volume of quantity while delivering the quality, purity and safety of solventless extraction," said Angelopoulos. "We expect that to launch in 30-45 days."

"Could you elaborate on the Company's relationship with Tommy Chong?" asked Jolly. "We've been fortunate to do a number of great collaborations with Tommy," said Angelopoulos, before elaborating on Chong's humanitarian efforts, as well as the success of Chong's collaborated products. "We're excited to continue that relationship, as he is an important and iconic influencer in the marketplace as well as an all-around great person."

"What does the future hold for Rosinbomb and your family of products?" asked Jolly. "We are actually in the process of migrating into a other mainstream fields of extraction". "We are developing a cold juice press, which definitely embraces our mission of holistic, organic wellness," he said. "We expect that to launch in Q1 of next year, and we are thrilled to get back to our roots."

To close the interview, Angelopoulos encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's announcements and upcoming launches as they continue to grow and expand into a larger field of health and wellness extraction technologies.

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates.

Media Contact:

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com

