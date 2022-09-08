Anglepoint Hosts Offsite and Client Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three-years of travel restrictions, Anglepoint, the leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) Services for the Global 2000, will once again gather its employees in-person for a company-wide strategic offsite in Las Vegas, NV.

Taking place from Sept. 11-16, 2022, Anglepoint in Motion (AIM) will bring together more than 150 Anglepoint employees from 23 US states and 10 countries. The goal is to provide an essential opportunity to build and deepen relationships between international colleagues and a space to solidify and progress key company initiatives. In addition to Master Class style workshops and internal team meetings, peer-nominated employees will receive special recognition for their exceptional contributions to Anglepoint's success over the years.

"After years of record growth in the face of constant disruption, Anglepoint is excited to finally be able to bring together our global team of experts again," says Anglepoint CEO Brian Papayabout AIM. "Arriving on the heels of the announcement that Anglepoint has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Servicesfor the third year in a row, this offsite affords us a precious opportunity to hone our focus so we can continue to excel at our craft."

Alongside AIM, Anglepoint will also hold the first in-person gathering of the company's Client Advisory Board (CAB). CAB members are executive-level leaders in their diverse fields, from financial services and aerospace to electric utilities and automotive. Gathering them together will offer a critical client perspective for Anglepoint's work.

Anglepoint's President and Chairman of the Board Ron Brillsays, "We're thrilled to host executives representing several of our key clients from around the world. Our goal is to better understand their current and future business needs and learn how Anglepoint can stay ahead of the curve, as well as receive feedback on all aspects of their interaction with Anglepoint. This will help ensure our continued ability to drive our clients' SAM maturity and lead the industry for years to come." While at AIM, CAB members will engage in in-depth discussions on industry trends, set priorities for the year ahead, and provide unique insight on how Anglepoint can improve from a client point of view.

