FinTech Sandbox: Boston Fintech Week Returns with In-Person Events Showcasing Fintech's Wide-Ranging Influence on Daily Life

Community-Led Fintech Event Hosts Dozens of Sessions Across Boston and Continues to Expand While Attracting Fintech Leaders from Around the Globe

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / FinTech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical financial datasets and resources, today announced the return of Boston Fintech Week , which will take place in person across Boston from September 27 - 29, 2022. Boston Fintech Week's key sessions will be held at the iconic Boston Public Library as well as at other locations throughout the city. Officials expect thousands of people to descend on Boston to attend or participate in this year's event.

This year's theme is "Fintech& - Building Today for an Uncharted Tomorrow" and will bring together the global fintech community with luminary keynotes, panel discussions, networking receptions, community-led events, and discussions on the latest advancements in financial technology that are impacting our daily lives.

"Boston Fintech Week is back in-person and dedicated to exploring how fintech is growing in influence across industries and driving a better future for all," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of FinTech Sandbox. "We are thrilled to bring the fintech community together again in Boston for discussion and debate on what the lessons of today's most forward-leading innovators teach us about the role of FinTech in tackling disparities, not just in wealth, but in health, tech, energy, and other industries that are critical for a stable global economy."

Whether it's healthcare, commerce, climate change, lending, banking, payments, or supply chain logistics, fintech has a positive impact on all aspects of daily life. At this year's event, speakers will share and debate ways to build a financial future that benefits all reaches of society. Each of the event's three days highlights where fintech is making an impact across industries and the role it plays in new products and services. Here's the agenda:

September 27- Financial Services New Frontier: Discussions with Capital Markets and Insurance Entrepreneurs and Investors Breaking Through Industry Barriers

September 28 - Models for Scale: Rethinking Capital, Banking, and Lending for New Opportunities

September 29 - Conversations at the Edge: Megatrends in Payments, Crypto, and DeFi and the Implications for Innovators

Boston Fintech Week is also featuring leading voices in fintech, including:

Greg Smith - Managing Director, FT Partners

Giedrimas Jeglinskas - Assistant Secretary General, Executive Management, NATO

Joe Maxwell - Managing Partner, FINTOP Capital

Justin Blakes - Co-founder & CEO, Forward Financing

Madeleine Dassule - Senior Managing Director & Co-Head, Technology, Wellington Management

Michael Meyer - Managing Partner, Middlegame Ventures

Mike Fanning - Head of MassMutual US

Rodney Williams - Co-founder and President, SoLo Funds

Stephanie Khoo - Partner, Nyca Partners

Additional speakers will be revealed regularly in the weeks leading up to the event. See the current list of speakers and the agenda here .

For more information and to register, please visit: https://bostonfintechweek.org/ .

For the full list of event sponsors that are making Boston Fintech Week possible, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org/sponsors/ .

About FinTech Sandbox

FinTech Sandbox is a nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing FinTech entrepreneurs and startups with access to critical data and resources. FinTech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 230 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Along with Boston Fintech Week, the newly launched Mass Fintech Hub , which is a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech, is an initiative under the FinTech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/ and https://www.twitter.com/FinTechSandbox.

