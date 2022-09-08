MediTelecare Appoints Aimee Nangle, New Director of Human Resources

Nangle brings over twenty years of human resources experience to hone in on company talent and growth

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / MediTelecare , the nation's leading provider of behavioral telehealth and tele-technology services to residents of post-acute and long-term care facilities, announced today the appointment of Aimee Nangle as the Director of Human Resources. With over 20 years of human resources experience, Nangle joins MediTelecare to drive talent, culture, and growth initiatives for the company.

Nangle's previous roles include Head of Human Resources for a national law firm and as Director of Human Resources for senior living company UMH, Inc., where she brought technology to the forefront of human resources, enabling streamlined business processes, and led both employee and business engagement. Previously, Nangle worked within HR at several healthcare and senior living organizations, playing critical roles in authoring diversity initiatives, wellness programs, and employee development opportunities. She brings both technical and employee-oriented knowledge to MediTelecare, where she will step in to grow their current human resources program and continue strengthening their national workforce.

"It's wonderful to be part of MediTelecare and have the opportunity to work with passionate employees nationwide," said Nangle. "Our employees and the work they provide for our patients of underserved communities by enabling care through telehealth is extremely important. As a long-time human resources professional, I am excited to work with our amazing employees and leadership team to continue building our company culture and providing the highest quality of care to our patients."

Nangle will establish multiple employee initiatives focused on employee wellness, engagement, communication, and community building. The team at MediTelecare has continued to grow throughout the summer of 2022, with the addition of 30 new employees.

"MediTelecare is seeing tremendous growth as we continue to expand our footprint nationally," said Ed Mercadante, MediTelecare CEO. "Adding Aimee to the team will strengthen our workforce in the behavioral health space and assist in our high-quality execution of patient care. She brings an esteemed human resources background and expertise and critically understands what it takes to drive employee growth and wellness."

To see how MediTelecare's comprehensive telehealth program provides resident patients with consistent access to world-class clinicians, visit MediTelecare.com .

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare, an industry leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivers technology devices, a digital hub, and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24×7 virtual referral, scheduling, and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics, MediReview, and MediReport, help staff identify and provide consistent care follow-up. MediTelecare services hundreds of facilities with over 30,000 residents, providing over 300,000 patient encounters.

