Hennessey Digital Named to Quartz List of Best Remote Companies to Work For for Second-Consecutive Year

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Hennessey Digital, an award-winning, 100%-remote digital marketing agency for top US law firms and other industries, has been named to the Quartz 2022 Best Remote Companies to Work For list.

This is the agency's second-consecutive year on Quartz's list of best remote companies.

President & COO Scott Shrum says Hennessey Digital's unique culture is an advantage in competing with other businesses for top talent.

"When new hires join our team, they often remark that they never before imagined feeling so connected with teammates in cities all around the world. After a couple of weeks at Hennessey Digital, they 'get it' and really start to love supporting one another in achieving everyone's goals. Once you experience it, you can't imagine working any other way," Shrum says.

With more than 140 team members in 15 countries and counting, Hennessey Digital attracts top talent in SEO, PPC, web development, and more from around the world.

Senior Director of People Success Jill Wenk credits Hennessey Digital's positive, collaborative environment and highly-engaged team members for its back-to-back Quartz list wins in 2021 and 2022.

"People are happy at Hennessey Digital because they feel appreciated and they have a voice. We recognize each other often and celebrate our successes as a team. Our People Success team actively solicits team member feedback and we continually incorporate improvements based on what they tell us. We're also not afraid to address concerns with transparency and face things head-on," Wenk says.

In addition to the Quartz list, Hennessey Digital was recently named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America , making it four consecutive years on the Inc. list for the law firm digital marketing agency since 2019.

