CanaQuest Medical Corp.: Canaquest Launches Mentanine in the US via WWW.CANAQUESTSTORE.COM, Supported by Western University Pre-Clinical Trials Targeting Anxiety, Depression and PTSD

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC PINK:CANQF) (the "Company" or "CanaQuest"), an award-winning, Clinical Stage/Life-Sciences company focused on drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted therapeutics within the endocannabinoid system and specific brain receptors, today announced its US launch of all-natural Mentanine® (cannabidiol "CBD" + IP, Omega-3s, DHA, EPA formula) in California for distribution across the United States and international export.

Proprietary Formulation - IP protected, International Patents filed, and Pre-clinical Trial results - published in peer-reviewed European Journal of Neuroscience (Oct. 2020).

New Pathway Discovery - molecules bond and synergistically attach to Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) allowing the formula to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to target the central nervous system (the brain) with amplified effects and efficacy. CBD by itself did not do this in the pre-clinical trials .

Mentanine® was developed by Dr. Steven Laviolette, a neuroscientist and scientific veteran with decades of research experience in the field of mental health and cannabinoids. Dr. Laviolette and his dedicated team of 13 scientists at Western University focus on neuropsychiatric disorders like anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and addiction. www.laviolettelab.com

CanaQuest has further enhanced the formulation and delivery format for maximum bioavailability.

One user, a doctor, stated (without professional advice): "For the last seven years I had problems with sleeping, body pain and depression. I am so optimistic that from now and onward with Mentanine®, I have my normal happy life back."

"Mentanine® effectively reaches the section of the brain that regulates emotion, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. We believe our scientific formulation will materially improve quality of life for people suffering from certain debilitating mental health ailments," commented Paul Ramsay, CanaQuest Medical President.

Physicians, psychiatrists, healthcare practitioners, and pharmacists interested in joining our growing network can contact paul@canaquest.com.

Customers can register at info@canaqueststore.com for updates on product developments.

CanaQuest welcomes discussions with domestic and international medical cannabinoid distributors. Please contact us with indications of interest.

CanaQuest Medical Corp

CanaQuest Medical is an award-winning, Clinical Stage/Life-Sciences company focused on the drug discovery and development of next-generation targeted therapeutics within the endocannabinoid system and specific brain receptors. The Company is focused on treating neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder "PTSD," including addiction.The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist with over 20 years of experience in the field of mental health and cannabinoids at Western University. Dr. Laviolette and his team of 13 scientists made two amazing discoveries that are Drug Candidates targeting neurological conditions: Drug Candidate for epilepsy,CQ-001, is supported by (cannabidiol "CBD" + IP formula) - molecules bond and synergistically attach to PPAR receptors allowing CQ-001to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to target the central nervous system (the brain) with amplified effects and efficacy. CBD by itself did not do this in the pre-clinical trials . The second Drug Candidate, CQ-002, supported by (cannabinoid "THC" + IP formula), is a safer alternative to all other THC products based on pre-clinical trial results.

CanaQuest was named: 2022 Global Excellence Awards Best Medical Cannabis and Botanical Oils Product Development Company, 2022 North America

- awarded by Global Health & Pharma, UK. https://www.ghp-news.com/about-us/

