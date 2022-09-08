Galore Resources, Inc.: Galore Resources Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI)(OTCQB:GALOF) is pleased to announce the Company has set the date for its Annual and Special General Meeting for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30am Pacific Standard Time. Due to continuing impediments with the current COVID pandemic and in order to mitigate potential risks to shareholders and the Company's employees, Galore will again be holding its meeting electronically by teleconference. Attendance details will be provided in the Company's information circular.

Grant of Options

The Company further announces the grant of 7,100,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Such grant of options shall be subject to ratification by shareholders at the Company's next annual general meeting. This is to allow an individual insider optionee to individually hold options in excess of 5%, and insider optionees to collectively hold options in excess of 10% of the Company's current issued share capital.

For Further Information about Galore Resources ,

Please visit the Company's website at www.galoreresources.com or contact the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Drew McMillan, by telephone (210-325-7971) or e-mail (info@galoreresources.com).

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is located in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project, which covers two known historic gold zones, is on trend with Newmont's Penasquito Mine, and based on past drilling, trenching, and an airborne geophysical survey, has the potential to host several bulk tonnage gold deposits.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. There are no assurances that the Company will obtain the necessary permits for and successfully complete the proposed technical and drill program at San Jose and El Alamo as currently contemplated or at all. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For OTCQB quotes and filings, please visit www.otcmarkets.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

