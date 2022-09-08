New solution empowers legal teams to better manage and track requests and build better connections with business teams

ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and 'One Legal Platform,' today announced the release of its Legal Intake application to automate legal requests. As requests come in, they are automatically routed to the right resources based on need and priority, reducing costs and repetitive tasks across the entire organization.

"This offering is a game-changer for legal teams looking for ways to reduce the time around processing legal requests and to provide more value quickly to their entire business," said Anurag Malik, CTO of ContractPodAi. "Legal Intake is propelling legal departments forward and removing silos in organizations by allowing all users to see the progress of requests in real-time while leveraging technology to eliminate the need for manual entry and human error that often follows, ultimately bridging the gap between core enterprise functions and legal teams."

Traditionally, legal teams have relied on an endless loop of emails, chat messages, phone calls, and spreadsheets to manage new requests. With ContractPodAi's new Legal Intake application legal teams spend more time focused on legal work versus managing requests. The application is easily configured to a legal team's workflow to automate the process from start to finish.

The benefits of the new Legal Intake application extend across the enterprise, improving the productivity of legal teams and the business:

Legal Teams

Spend more time on legal 'work' and less time managing requests.

Drive performance by extending legal services to the enterprise.

Reduce risk by automating, centralizing, and tracking enterprise legal requests.

Business Users

Simplified access to legal services through online self-service applications, Outlook, and Google Add-Ins.

Real-time insight into the status of the request and where it's at in the process.

Streamlined communication and collaboration.

Requests are centralized through ContractPodAi's Smart Repository for increased visibility, ease of access, and search. Having a centralized repository delivers data and analytics into legal requests the volume, types of requests, and general workload and ensures auditability. This type of data provides the General Counsel with insight that can drive performance, identify vulnerabilities, and be a catalyst for new services to optimize legal operations.

Legal Intake and its advanced Contract Lifecycle Management application are part of One Legal Platform, Legal Cloud, for helping companies solve a variety of legal use cases. Having the Legal Intake application and CLM on the same platform grants users the ability to seamlessly connect and transfer data between applications and have a consolidated view of all legal activities, bringing the enterprise and legal departments together.

For more information about the Legal Intake application, visit https://contractpodai.com/legal-intake/.

About ContractPodAi:

Well-established as a leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses AI for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire legal lifecycle any use-case, any document type, any scenario. ContractPodAi's 'One Legal Platform' is designed to help in-house counsel initiate, automate, execute, and manage any legal scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com

