airSlate Launches Affiliate Program to Increase Awareness and Adoption of Document Workflow Automation Solutions

airSlate partners with major affiliate platforms to provide affiliates with leading digital transformation offerings

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / airSlate, a leading document workflow automation platform, has announced the launch of a new affiliate program available at major platforms Impact.com, Shareasale.com, and Partnerstack.com. The launch signifies a strategic investment in airSlate's partnership ecosystem, allowing affiliates to partner and promote airSlate's industry-leading eSignature and PDF editing solutions.

Partner marketing has quickly become table stakes for business success, as many customers and audiences have come to distrust traditional advertising. In response, brands are expected to spend more on affiliate marketing in 2022, with the market anticipated to reach almost $8.2 billion this year, according to data from Influencer Marketing Hub.

airSlate has long recognized the value in partner ecosystems and the impact partners have on the company's ability to scale. With the launch of this program, affiliates can receive referral commissions by promoting and helping SMBs and enterprises discover airSlate's industry-leading products including signNow, pdfFiller, and US Legal Forms. airSlate's products empower businesses in their digital transformation efforts and make processes more efficient, helping organizations gain a competitive and sustainable edge in today's dynamic business landscape.

"At airSlate we view partnerships, including affiliate partners, as a strategic initiative," said Eveline Buchatskiy, VP Special Projects, airSlate. "There is tremendous interest in digital transformation solutions as managers go beyond business continuity requirements and into an extraordinary push for improved productivity. We're excited to offer our valued affiliate partners the best workflow automation and document management solutions available on the market for them to share with their audiences."

For more information on airSlate's Affiliate Program, visit https://www.airslate.com/affiliate-program or follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller,signNow, US Legal Forms, and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

Press Contact

Priti Khare

Sr. Director of Content and Communications

PR@airslate.com

SOURCE: airSlate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715187/airSlate-Launches-Affiliate-Program-to-Increase-Awareness-and-Adoption-of-Document-Workflow-Automation-Solutions