By XinhuaNet. On September 7-8, the China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum with the theme of 'Respond to Climate Change and Promote Green Energy Common Development of China-Europe-Africa', was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. This forum is hosted by China-EU Association and Zhejiang Provincial People's Association For Friendship with Foreign Countries, directed by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, undertook by Hangzhou People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, CHINT Charity Foundation and Sida Times Group. Forum helps China, Europe and Africa to exchange the experience of new energy and promote high-quality development in the era of carbon neutrality, aiming to build a China-Europe-Africa green energy development community.

The initiative of China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum (Hangzhou) was officially released on the closing ceremony of the forum.

Facing the increasingly serious global issues such as climate change, environmental risk challenges, energy and resource constraints, achieving green and low-carbon sustainable development has become a common consensus in the international community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005700/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Liu Huanzhen

Email: 448400864@qq.com

Tel: +86137 7745 0310

Website: http://zj.news.cn/2022-09/08/c_1128986647.htm