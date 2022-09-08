Telecom Power System Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.5 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The key factor that is responsible for fueling the growth of Telecom Power System Market includes an increasing number of telecom infrastructure in the remote areas, rising awareness about reducing the carbon footprint from the telecom power systems.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Telecom Power System Market" By Product Type (AC Power Systems, DC Power Systems), By Power Source (Diesel-Solar, Diesel-Battery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Telecom Power System Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.





Global Telecom Power System Market Overview

With time and understanding of the telecommunication services like voice, internet, networking, and data services, people are adopting them rapidly. With the growing need for telecommunication services, it is used in all sectors i.e., schools, offices, data centers, healthcare, etc. With a smoother work execution including better communication services, improved internet services pertaining to better file transfer in the offices, etc., people have started trusting these services for performing their day-to-day tasks, uses, and necessities. The rapid adoption of these services is going to lead the enhanced telecom infrastructure development in terms of more and more towers to provide the services to a greater number of people and hence, the higher demand for telecom power systems. The rising number of wireless devices which is able to access mobile networks is leading to the growth of mobile data traffic.

As the number of mobile devices that comes with advanced computing and multimedia capabilities is increasing, the demand for highly capable and intelligent networks is also growing parallelly. Mobile connections are being evolved from the outdated 2G network connectivity to the higher-generation network connectivity that is 3G, 3.5G, 4G, 4.5G, and now 5G (LTE/LTE-A). The need for network monetization is expanding in tandem with the development of mobile connectivity, which is driving an increase in the use of telecom power systems. As a result, as mobile data traffic increases, network operators will be forced to provide users connections with greater bandwidth, which is anticipated to increase demand for advanced networking hardware that can support both telecom power systems and next-generation networking technologies. Additionally, the majority of the population's increased use of mobile services will drive the expansion of the telecom infrastructure and could raise demand for a significant number of telecom power system components.

Key Developments

In March 2022 , Huawei added a brand-new addition to their network solution by launching a 50 Gbps E band solution for an ultra-high bandwidth that is being required in the urban areas, which can provide up to 50% transmission range if compared to the other available solutions across the industry. This helps to save the network energy on almost all the bands and to scale up the deployment of the 5G networks.

, Huawei added a brand-new addition to their network solution by launching a 50 Gbps E band solution for an ultra-high bandwidth that is being required in the urban areas, which can provide up to 50% transmission range if compared to the other available solutions across the industry. This helps to save the network energy on almost all the bands and to scale up the deployment of the 5G networks. In November 2021 , ZTE announced to launch their first-ever pilot network to facilitate and support the 5G-SA (5G- Standalone Access) capabilities. It will further be included in the usage of advanced 5G network capabilities into the medical applications.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Emerson Network Power (US), GE Industrial Solutions (US), Microtek International Inc. (US) and AEG Power Solution BV (Netherlands).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Telecom Power System Market On the basis of Product Type, Power Source, and Geography.

