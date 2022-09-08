DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies

Ashish Malik, CEO of Bee Vectoring Technologies (CSE: BEE, OTCQB: BEVVF), was a guest on RB Milestone Group's webinar on August 10, 2022 . Bee Vectoring Technologies is a leading technology company that uses commercially-reared bees to deliver sustainable and effective crop control. The company is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions to the growing problems of the modern agricultural landscape. Watch the full interview here: BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Michael Murray michael@benzinga.com

