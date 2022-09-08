Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO)("Coho" or the "Company"), creator of Canada's premier commissary kitchen and food production spaces, is pleased to announce the opening of its seventh facility in Western Canada, "Coho White Rock", located in the City of White Rock, British Columbia at 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, British Columbia.

This announcement comes on the heels of Coho opening two additional locations in the recent months - strategically executing on its growth plans to be the leading shared-kitchen space provider in Canada.

Coho White Rock represents a brand new vertical for Coho, named "Coho Eatery", providing mixed-use capabilities within a high-traffic retail area. The 2,200 square foot space reflects Coho's understanding of the needs of the rapidly growing commercial hospitality market and will include a shared kitchen space, ghost kitchens, and both dine-in and take-out opportunities. Coho Eatery gives member brands increased and meaningful exposure to the public, while also allowing them to target higher income consumers in the area.

"Coho Eatery provides an opportunity for Coho to continue to innovate in Canada's shared kitchen space industry. Coho White Rock showcases our commitment to nimble and smart solutions that allow Coho and its members to utilize locations to their full potential," says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho. "Companies who sign on to our seventh location will be able to grow their brand and customer base efficiently and effectively, while benefiting from Coho's strong infrastructure. We continue our drive to be the most innovative shared kitchen space provider in the country by providing our clients with new options, while delivering on our revenue goals and increasing shareholder value."

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies, from start-ups to restaurant groups, seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

