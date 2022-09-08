New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - US-based e-commerce delivery solution provider, ShipX, has announced the launch of its new supply chain visibility portal. It has been designed to make the shipping process more seamless and cost-effective for retailers, particularly as they enter a challenging final quarter of the year. The last quarter of the year is widely known as an extremely busy and costly time for retailers as shoppers prepare for the festive season; in 2021, for instance, various retailers across the globe struggled with delivery delays, while a number of US companies ran into a series of production hitches. Supply chain issues, lingering after-effects of COVID-19 and record levels of inflation are adding to the pressures that retailers face at the close of the financial year.

Shipping costs have affected retailers to the point where it has significantly damaged their growth strategies.

ShipX specializes in providing best-in-class logistic services that give retailers an end-to-end solution for their e-commerce delivery demands. This enables them to cut their shipping costs through streamlining and how they manage shipping operations across different locations and providers. ShipX enables retailers to integrate all aspects of the shipping process into one platform, from pickup to delivery, which in turn enables clients to handle disruptions effortlessly.

With this new announcement, ShipX is striving to help retailers as they track their first, middle and final mile orders all under one seamless dashboard. This is proving particularly crucial in light of the news that various sectors are still facing staffing shortages as they head into the Q4 holiday season.

The share of e-commerce in 2021 accounted for 13.2% of all retail sales, which entails a further increase in shipping costs and an added pressure on the efficiency of the process, due to packages having to be delivered to the homes of individual customers.

Commenting on the work ShipX is doing to ease the impact of supply chain disruption on the retail sector, Solomon Zakinov, Founder and CEO of ShipX concluded, "Q4 is always a hectic time, with delivery companies scrambling to keep up with major increases in shipment volumes, which in turn raises prices dramatically across the board. With our new portal, shippers can instead use the insights gained from our platform to optimize costs and scale up their businesses with added transparency. We are passionate about collaboration and working with our delivery network to facilitate more accurate and faster deliveries. We take care of this so that shippers can focus on what they do best - making their customers happy, by providing them with logistic services and technology they need in a timely manner and at reasonable prices."

