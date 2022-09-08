GroupFund is an award-winning fundraising platform designed to help teams, schools and groups attract and receive the support they need using an innovative online fundraising platform.

Mont Belvieu, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - GroupFund, a Mont Belvieu-based fundraising platform that has helped teams, schools and groups raise a total of more than $6 Million has announced the release of their new eBook, 7 Secrets To Ensure Your Next Team Or School Fundraiser Is A Massive Success available free to download for a limited time.





GroupFund was launched by former Texas A&M football athlete, Terence Kitchens, who realized fundraising wasn't keeping up with the latest digital tools and technology. With the mainstream adoption of smartphones and changing consumer habits, Kitchens noticed traditional fundraising was bringing in less support, donations and profits - which negatively impacted the viability of sports teams, dance groups, and youth organizations. Worst of all, these outdated fundraising efforts were consuming resources that staff, volunteers and organizers didn't have.

Since launching, the platform has experienced rapid success as organizations look for new ways to meet donors where they spend most of their time: online. In releasing their eBook, Kitchens and the GroupFund team aim to help more schools, teams and organizations raise more money, keep more profits, have more fun and generate the support they need. The short, yet highly-actionable eBook reveals seven secrets that today's successful campaigns regularly use.

With industry-leading profit margins of 90%, GroupFund's track record is unmatched. To date, GroupFund brings an astounding track record that includes $6 Million in aggregate donations raised on their platform. GroupFund's campaigns include Round Rock Football, raising 111% of their fundraising goal with $66,668 donations, Canyon Ridge Middle School Brand which raised 144% of their goal and $72,237 of donations and Seven Lakes State Champ Cheer which raised 129% of their goal with $19,400.

GroupFund believes that while children, teens and youth come from all walks of life, they all deserve an equal opportunity to be involved in the sports, teams and groups they've always wanted to be a part of, with Kitchens noting the impact of fundraising done right:

"Fundraising can make a pivotal difference between a school, teams, or organization's ability to make an impact. At GroupFund, we're thrilled to continue growing our exposure and helping redefine what fundraising looks like. People want convenience and while they may be interested in supporting a school, team or youth group, we must make it easy for them. That's where GroupFund comes in, where we connect teams, schools and organizations with donors all through an easy-to-use platform that takes less than 30 minutes to set up." -Terence Kitchens, Founder, GroupFund

The eBook reveals the strategies hundreds of organizations have used to harness the convenience and ease of digital technology in a simple, easy-to-read format designed to help schools, teams and groups receive the funding they deserve.

The future is bright for GroupFund as people of all ages now value the ease, simplicity and convenience of online and text-message donations. Add in social media, leaderboards, fun challenges and saving support staff and volunteers up to 15 hours a week, and it's clear that GroupFund is redefining the fundraising and donation industry today and in the future.

To learn more about GroupFund and download their eBook free for a limited time, visit: https://www.groupfund.us.

