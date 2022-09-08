InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect Cloud will be used to boost interoperability and integrate care across the region to help deliver on the NHS Long Term Plan

InterSystems a creative data technology provider has today announced a five-year partnership with North West London Integrated Care System (ICS) to provide a cloud-based interoperability service using HealthShare Health Connect Cloud. The program will facilitate electronic data flows between computer systems to boost collaboration across health and care settings and promote digital transformation across a region.

The 2.1 million citizens served by North West London ICS will benefit from the wider integration between social care, mental health trusts, community trusts, local authorities, and third sector organizations. The cross-organizational flow of information is vital to enabling the ICS partnerships to deliver on the NHS Long Term Plan, which aims to use integrated care systems to remove traditional divisions between the different organizations responsible for health and social care in England.

By sharing information in this way, the ICS aims to improve its understanding of the needs of its citizens, how it is caring for them, and how to improve the services citizens receive.

InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect Cloud will be made available as a service with North West London ICS using a cloud environment provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP), InterSystems and AWS help customers migrate their on-prem workloads to HealthShare Health Connect Cloud on AWS. The WMP aims to streamline and lower the cost of migration to help customers accelerate their cloud journey and achieve their business goals. The cloud-based integration platform will be managed by InterSystems, as part of a scalable and highly secure service.

Matthew Kybert, Deputy Chief Information Officer System Solutions at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust says: "As an ICS, we have a responsibility to meet the diverse needs of the people we serve, and we're committed to doing everything we can to ensure health and care services in our region are collaborative and resources are shared effectively. Technology is playing an important role in helping us do just that, and I'm delighted to be working with InterSystems to advance on our shared goal of boosting healthcare interoperability to drive transformation and improve patient care."

Chris Norton, Managing Director, UK Ireland, InterSystems says: "We're excited to be working with North West London ICS on this program. We hope it will inspire other Integrated Care Systems that want to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by addressing workflow and interoperability challenges between different health and care services. I strongly believe North West London has established a template for rapid, sustainable results that will underpin the definition and success of an ICS."

The deployment of HealthShare Health Connect Cloud is due to go live in October.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors, including production applications at most of the top global banks. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 36 offices in 25 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com/uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006281/en/

Contacts:

InterSystems PR Contact:

Jackie D'Andrea

Inkhouse PR

intersystems@inkhouse.com

781-820-5476