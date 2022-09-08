Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Provide the Following Corporate Updates

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN), a Web3 Cloud Based Enterprise Infrastructure firm focused on providing APIs for digital asset trading, NFT marketplaces and data aggregation solutions, is pleased to announce the following initiatives:

Rebranding - Fernhill is undergoing a consolidated rebranding initiative around Web3 and the "MainBloq' brand name to better align our business, go-to market strategy and more clearly define our messaging and positioning in the marketplace. Additional details on this will follow once our strategy and roll-out timeline on this effort have been finalized.

- Fernhill is undergoing a consolidated rebranding initiative around Web3 and the "MainBloq' brand name to better align our business, go-to market strategy and more clearly define our messaging and positioning in the marketplace. Additional details on this will follow once our strategy and roll-out timeline on this effort have been finalized. Communications - Fernhill is now working with 6IX.com as its new corporate communications partner & investor experience platform. We will be hosting our introductory event with them next Tuesday, September 13 at 12 Noon ET. The Webinar is titled: Optimizing & Automating The Crypto Ecosystem for Web3. A Q&A with Fernhill's executive team will follow the presentation. Register here: Fernhill Web3 Webinar

- Fernhill is now working with as its new corporate communications partner & investor experience platform. We will be hosting our introductory event with them next Tuesday, September 13 at 12 Noon ET. The Webinar is titled: Optimizing & Automating The Crypto Ecosystem for Web3. A Q&A with Fernhill's executive team will follow the presentation. Register here: Audit - we are making great progress with the respective accounting and audit work towards completing our financials in order to become fully reporting with the SEC. Given the MainBloq acquisition last year, we are required to essentially audit 2 years of MainBloq/Qandlestick and 2 years of Fernhill, which is a considerable undertaking.

- we are making great progress with the respective accounting and audit work towards completing our financials in order to become fully reporting with the SEC. Given the MainBloq acquisition last year, we are required to essentially audit 2 years of MainBloq/Qandlestick and 2 years of Fernhill, which is a considerable undertaking. Question of Dilution - To address several inquiries of the recent past from interested shareholders, we would like to reaffirm that none of the executive management team of Fernhill or MainBloq have sold any shares of FERN. In addition, no new shares have been issued pursuant to our Regulation A offering since April, 2022.

- To address several inquiries of the recent past from interested shareholders, we would like to reaffirm that none of the executive management team of Fernhill or MainBloq have sold any shares of FERN. In addition, no new shares have been issued pursuant to our Regulation A offering since April, 2022. MainBloq Updates

A. New Exchange Connections - Derebit was recently added to the growing list of 30+ Exchanges

B. New Basic Options Support is now available. Initial trading venues include Derebit, Delta, and Gate.io and we now offer Buy/Sell Cancel and Options Quoting.

C. New Clients - currently there are several clients that range from hedge funds and exchanges, to crypto software firms that are expected to sign contracts with MainBloq over the next several weeks. This continues our growth plan and supports our accelerating revenue ramp.

D. CryptoWire Updates - We are completing Phase 1 of the implementation and entering into the larger commercial deployment Phase 2. We're very excited about where this project with CryptoWire is heading, especially since they've now passed 2 million subscriber downloads of their SuperApp.

DIGX NFT Marketplace updates :

Completion of our API for White Label Service. Currently finalizing the required documentation in order to begin marketing and originating new clients for our white label marketplace solution.

"The next couple of months are an exciting time for Fernhill Corp." said Fernhill President Marc Lasky. "Not only are we moving forward with the Audits and working on new Rebranding and Corporate Communication strategies, but at the same time we are improving our products while building up our client base. It's great to see this all starting to come to fruition after months of working together as a team."

"Between supporting our existing clients, and onboarding CryptoWire, our development is continuing at a torrid pace", said Ryan Kuiken, CEO of MainBloq. "This is meaningful for our current clients and also positions us well to offer new and improved products to the market as a whole. I'm very much looking forward to the next several months."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 Cloud Based Infrastructure provider focused on providing APIs for digital asset trading, NFT marketplaces and data aggregation solutions. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) and a Principal Member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit the MainBloq Website www.mainbloq.io

