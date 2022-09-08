Industrial Communication Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 213.2 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 12% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Rise of digital industrial technology-Industry 4.0, and initiatives taken by governments across the globe toward the adoption of industrial automation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Industrial Communication Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Communication Market" By Offering (Components, Software and Service), By Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet and Wireless), By Application (Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Engineering/Fabrication, Water and Wastewater and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Industrial Communication Market size was valued at USD 85.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 213.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2026.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5564

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Communication Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Industrial Communication Market Overview

Industrial Communication can be defined as a communication protocol that has a set of rules which allow for the transfer and exchange of data between the devices in order to be able to communicate. With the advancements in technology comes the development in the field of electronics, this has allowed for the automation of industrial processes. An industrial communication network allows for an efficient means of data exchange, data controllability, and flexibility to connect various devices and acts as a backbone for any automation system architecture.

Rise of digital industrial technology-Industry 4.0, and initiatives taken by governments across the globe toward the adoption of industrial automation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. There are several advantages to the implementation of industrial communication such as the increase in the efficiency of the communication protocol, as well as the automation of industrial processes. The key driving aspect is the Industry 4.0 revolution. The industry segments are going through a stage of digital disruption. The industries are leveraging on progressive technologies and machines, such as Industrial automated machines, IoT, additive manufacturing, accompanied by advanced materials to adapt their business models and gain operational effectiveness. This is empowering organizations to progress the smart supply chain, improved manufacturing process, and an efficient end-to-end ecosystem. The increasing need between the industry verticals to decrease the cost of operation & upsurge efficiency is the primary factor enhancing the demand for automation.

Key Players

The major players in the market are OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB LTD., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., IFM electronic Gmbh, HMS Industrial Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Moxa Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Communication Market On the basis of Offering, Communication Protocol, Applications, and Geography.

Industrial Communication Market, By Offering

Components



Software



Services

Industrial Communication Market, By Communication Protocol

Fieldbus



Industrial Ethernet



Wireless

Industrial Communication Market, By Applications

Automotive and Transportation



Electrical and Electronics



Engineering/Fabrication



Water and Wastewater



Others

Industrial Communication Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

B2B Telecommunication Market By Solution (VoIP, WAN, Cloud Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment), By End-User (Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Geography, And Forecast

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market By Component (Fiber, Optical Transceiver), By Application (Telecom, Data Center), By Technology (WDM, Fiber Channel), By Geography, And Forecast

Communications Interface Market By Product (1-Port and 2-Port), By Application (Industrial Networking, Battery Monitoring System), By Geography, And Forecast

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market By Product (Customized Service, Standardized Service), By Application (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise) By Geography, And Forecast

Top Underwater Wireless Communication Companies enabling advanced innovations

Visualize Industrial Communication Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg