The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

8 September 2022

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc held on Thursday, 8 September 2022, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Details of the proxy votes received are shown below:

Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2022. 53,983 100.00% 0 0.00% 53,983 11 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 53,784 99.70% 161 0.30% 53,945 49 3. To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022 of £51.12 per Ordinary Share. 53,993 100.00% 0 0.00% 53,993 1 4. To approve the payment of a special dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022 of £1.88 per Ordinary Share. 53,989 100.00% 0 0.00% 53,989 5 5. To re-elect Mr Julian Cazalet as a Director of the Company. 52,585 97.42% 1,392 2.58% 53,977 17 6. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Allan as a Director of the Company. 51,301 95.05% 2,670 4.95% 53,971 23 7. To re-elect Ms Vivien Gould as a Director of the Company. 52,646 97.54% 1,325 2.46% 53,971 23 8. To re-elect Mr Richard Hughes as a Director of the Company. 52,586 97.43% 1,385 2.57% 53,971 23 9. To re-elect Mr Michael Lindsell as a Director of the Company. 53,644 99.38% 334 0.62% 53,978 16 10. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial Statements are laid before the Company. 53,910 99.88% 66 0.12% 53,976 18 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company. 53,980 99.99% 3 0.01% 53,983 11 12. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

53,799 99.70% 160 0.30% 53,959 35 Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Special Business 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution) 53,993 100.00% 0 0.00% 53,993 1 14. To authorise the sale of treasury shares. (Special Resolution) 53,897 99.83% 92 0.17% 53,989 5 15. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 53,678 99.42% 311 0.58% 53,989 5

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at 2.30 pm on Tuesday, 6 September 2022, the time by which shareholders who wanted to vote at the Annual General Meeting must have been entered on the Company's register of members the Company's issued share capital consisted of 200,000 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 200,000. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.ltit.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

