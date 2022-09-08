Hear distinguished speakers, reconnect with colleagues and network with new peers

Earnix, a global provider of real-time AI-driven rating, dynamic pricing, product personalisation, and fully operationalised telematics solutions for Insurance and Banking, will host its Annual Excelerate Summit: Reimagine Insurance, September 13-14, Kings Place, London. Attendees will glean actionable insights from leaders of major financial services players, including RSA, Generali, Munich Re, Ergo, BavariaDirekt, Post Office Insurance, Deloitte, and many more. Sessions will explore the massive challenges faced by the industry today, and how leveraging Intelligent Insurance Operations enables carriers to be better prepared for the near and distant future.

Customers will share how using Earnix solutions has helped their company to break away from its status quo, and to become a more Dynamic, Real-Time, Agile and Intelligent operation: by boosting speed-to-market, automating complex processes end-to-end, and achieving greater intelligence and sophistication with Analytics and AI. They will also provide valuable perspectives and lessons learned from their experience.

"This year's Summit takes place at a time when the Insurance industry is under an unprecedented barrage of challenges, risks, and changes. It is exactly the right time to Reimagine Insurance in a way that enables and equips carriers to unlock extraordinary value across the enterprise and succeed in their markets. I am very excited about the impressive participation of customers, prospects and esteemed thought leaders who will share their experience with Earnix as well as the market changing announcements we'll make from the stage," says Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix.

Some of the significant news that will be unveiled includes how Earnix will shift the market, product innovations and the results of Earnix's inaugural Insurance Trends Report.

