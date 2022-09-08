Reach (withreach.com): Announcing Reach Drop-In: The Fastest Way for Online Merchants to Sell Cross-Border

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2022is excited to announce the launch of its first low-code cross-border ecommerce integration, Reach Drop-In. Drop-In allows online businesses of any size to quickly and securely overcome traditional international barriers to entry, expanding their potential customer base while capitalizing on Reach's market-leading Merchant of Record model, guaranteed FX rates, and advanced multi-factor fraud prevention system.

Integration with an existing online storefront is quick and easy, as only a few lines of code are required. Deployable in 19 different programming languages, Reach Drop-In provides a customizable, branded checkout that is the most robust cross-border payments system on the market.

With Reach Drop-In, businesses can:

Accept all of the most popular payment methods, including all major credit cards, Paypal and Apple Pay, and specific locally trusted payment methods like Boleto, among many others.

Offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) to global customers through Reach's partnership with Klarna.

Increase conversion rates by accessing Reach's powerful intelligent routing system, which ensures the highest approval rates and the lowest fees by routing transactions through acquiring banks local to global customers.

Display pricing in local currencies.

Enable their checkout process to display in 36 different languages. Merchants can also take advantage of Reach Drop-In's pre-built integrations for the world's leading ecommerce platforms, such as WooCommerce and Magento. And best of all, Drop-In is not limited to retail ecommerce business. It is designed to empower all cross-border ecommerce transactions, whether those are B2C or B2B.

More detailed information, including a real-time interactive interface example, can be found at https://withreach.com/meet-drop-in.

ABOUT REACH

Reach simplifies cross-border ecommerce for forward-thinking organizations with ambitious global expansion goals. Its unique Merchant of Record model eliminates complexity, risk and compliance barriers around the world, turning every international buyer into a local buyer. By leveraging Reach as the Merchant of Record and accessing its vast payments network, businesses can increase conversions, reduce costs, and offset compliance and fraud risk.

