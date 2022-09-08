Autocar, LLC Delivers First All-Electric Terminal Tractor to Old Dominion Freight Line

Autocar representatives supported Old Dominion Freight Line's Rialto, Calif. facility with live E-ACTT operator orientation

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational vehicles, announced today the delivery of its first battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to its customer, Old Dominion Freight Line, one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. Autocar delivered the electric terminal tractor to Old Dominion Freight Line's facility in Rialto, California for driver orientation before the international freight line deploys the truck into the field.

Autocar, an original equipment manufacturer, announced the purpose-built E-ACTT in 2021 to help fleets meet regulatory mandates in the vocational truck industry, including the transition from diesel to zero-emissions, electric terminal tractors. Old Dominion Freight Line is the first customer to receive Autocar's emissions-free, all-electric terminal tractor during the transition to more sustainable choices in the freight and shipping industry.

Old Dominion Freight Line provides LTL transportation services with over 250 service centers throughout the United States. The freight line's fleet includes more than 52,000 tractors and trailers for cargo transportation.

"We are excited to deliver our first production unit of the E-ACTT and begin operator orientation with Old Dominion Freight Line team members on Autocar's first electric truck. Our engineers and technicians have designed and built a terminal tractor that offers the same reliability and durability as its diesel counterpart without a carbon footprint. We are excited to see it in use," said Mark Aubry, president, terminal tractor division at Autocar. "We hope this delivery is the first of many to the company."

In addition to the E-ACTT's environmental benefits, it's anticipated that these yard trucks will also have lower maintenance costs and significant fuel savings. As more fleets transition to replacing their severe-duty diesel yard trucks with zero-emissions options, Autocar's E-ACTT fulfills that need without compromise. Additionally, commercial fleet electrification can play a significant role in accomplishing environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The E-ACTT is equipped with a 210-kWh modular battery pack that can last up to 22 hours on a single, full charge. The E-ACTT uses the industry standard CCS-1 compliant DC fast charging with charging up to 150 kW and to help sustain long lasting battery life, Autocar utilizes liquid cooled/heated batteries.

"Old Dominion is looking into the future of electrification in our fleet and understanding the benefits of a battery-powered switcher. We're excited to test the performance of the E-ACTT in our daily LTL operations at our Rialto, California service center," said Jim Raynor, vice president of equipment and maintenance for Old Dominion Freight Line. "We appreciate Autocar's partnership, and we're honored to take delivery of their first E-ACTT."

The Autocar terminal tractor is a reliable and durable tool that is purpose-built for use in commercial or industrial applications. With an advanced monitoring and telematics system, the E-ACTT can communicate maintenance and repair needs to the fleet to help improve efficiency and uptime. Autocar representatives will provide onsite orientation in California to help Old Dominion Freight Line operators understand and adjust to the electric terminal tractor's features.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time, and act proactively, timely and with simplicity.

ABOUT OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload ("LTL") motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

