FPT Software's overseas subsidiary in Europe celebrated its 10th anniversary milestone this September with a three-chapter event, bringing together nearly 200 participants. On this occasion, the company asserted its target to become one of top 10 digital transformation providers in Europe by 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005639/en/

Delegates cut the cake at FPT Software Europe's 10th-anniversary celebration (Photo: Business Wire)

The event was attended by The Consul General of Vietnam in Frankfurt H.E. Mr. Le Quang Long, Chairman of FPT Corporation Truong Gia Binh, leaders from FPT Software and representatives from its client companies including RWE, E.ON, Covestro, Schaeffler, Marel, IONITY, Viessmann and others.

Themed "Keep on Rising", the event retold the development story of FPT Software in Europe through key milestones and celebrated the strategic partnerships with top enterprises in the region. After the opening ceremony, the guests then joined a conference to discuss the latest tech trends and share success stories in digital transformation. The celebration ended on a high note with a gala dinner filled with impressive musical performances.

Established in 2012 with the first office in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, FPT Software Europe has grown from a small team to 500 employees working across seven countries in the region with a steady growth rate of 30 percent annually. The company serves a clientele of nearly 100 organizations including RWE, Schaeffler, Airbus, E.ON, and more.

Addressing the clients at the gala dinner on behalf of FPT Software Europe, Chief Executive Officer Le Hai reaffirmed the company's commitment to accompany its clients to the future. "We pledge to do that with the latest digital technologies and services, and with the talent and hard work of our experts," he said. "We have set our goal to become among the top 10 digital transformation providers in Europe by 2025. FPT Software Europe will keep on rising to the future. And we look forward to helping you do the same," he added.

Prior to the 10th anniversary, FPT Software Europe cut the ribbon on its first office in Scandinavia with hopes of extending its support to organizations in the region, and addressing their demands on digital talents and emerging technologies.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 28 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1,000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005639/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

Email: MCP.PR@fsoft.com.vn

Website: https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/