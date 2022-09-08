Mobile Global Esports to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 11:30 AM Tuesday, September 13

WESTPORT, CT and GOREGAON EAST, MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams and players in India, today announced that David Pross, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Global Esports, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.

Presentation Date/Time: The conference will be live streamed, with Mobile Global Esports presenting at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 13th. Virtual viewers may register with H.C. Wainwright to attend the conference at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Over 1,200 teams have participated in 27 MOGO esports tournaments in India over the last 18 months. Mobile Global Esports also launched the 'Millionaire Squad Challenge' in India in which the winning university 'Call of Duty' team will win a million rupees and an opportunity to go pro as a MOGO-sponsored team, as well as an esports game development competition with a prize pool worth up to $500,000.

Details can be found at MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo," or the "Company") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by Sports Industry of India ("SII"), in 2016. Through a series of contracts, the rights to the Business were assigned to MOGO by SII and its affiliates beginning in October of 2021. MOGO is now building out the business created by SII, which is focused on the rapidly growing esports industry, with special emphasis on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include statements regarding, among other things, our projected revenue growth and profitability, our growth strategies and opportunity, anticipated trends in our market and our anticipated needs for working capital. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products, market acceptance, future performance, results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, and the outcome. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events affecting us, which in turn are based on currently available information. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, rich@prmgt.com

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715204/Mobile-Global-Esports-to-present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-24th-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-1130-AM-Tuesday-September-13