USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Awarded Prestigious Department of Defense Pro Patria Award

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., has been awarded the 2022 Pro Patria Award from the Arkansas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). USA Truck received the award, which marked the company's third Pro Patria honor (2015, 2016, 2022) at the company's headquarters in Van Buren, Ark.

Retired Maj. Gen. William Wofford, Arkansas ESGR's state chair, will present the award in conjunction with Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas' adjutant general.

Pro Patria, meaning "For the Country," recognizes outstanding support and dedication to the men and women of the Guard and Reserve.

The ESGR's Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each ESGR State Committee to one small, one large, and one public sector employer in their state or territory. It is the highest-level award given by an ESGR State Committee. Recipients of the award have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and reserves.

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jordan Ray, a Tennessee National Guardsman and USA Truck employee, nominated the company for the Pro Patria award for its support of citizen-Soldiers.

"We are deeply grateful for the service and sacrifice of our servicemen and women and their commitment to protecting our freedom," USA Truck President and CEO James Reed said. "We thank the ESGR for this outstanding recognition; we recognize and value that veterans bring an invaluable presence and skillset to USA Truck. Approximately 20% of USA Truck employees are veterans, so this is a cause near and dear to us. Our company has a long, proud history of supporting our nation's heroes, and we will continue to strive to be the employer of choice for veterans and reservists."

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also aids in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

Recognizing supportive employers is vital to ESGR's mission. ESGR's 54 State Committees actively promote awards as a key element in furthering employer support while strengthening relationships between Service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.

For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a Defense Personnel and Family Support Office program, visit www.ESGR.mil.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

Who is ESGR?

ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

ESGR has served our country for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. These citizen warriors could not defend and protect us at home and abroad without the continued promise of meaningful civilian employment for themselves and their families. ESGR has continued to adapt to meet the needs of Reserve Component members, their families, and America's employers by joining forces with a network of other national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations. Together, We All Serve!

