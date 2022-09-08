Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: Media Alert: BrainChip Presents at Edge AI Summit and AI Hardware Summit

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, is exhibiting at both Edge AI Summit and AI Hardware Summit, which are being held concurrently at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif., September 13-15. BrainChip will be demonstrating its Akida technology live during both events with company executives delivering presentations at each event.

Edge AI Summit is designed to support enterprise adopters, OEMs, AI software and hardware providers in their pursuit of deploying economical, efficient and optimized AI at the Edge. Todd Vierra, Director of Customer Engagement at BrainChip, will present "AI Accelerations at the Edge of Sensor" as part of the summit's Vision Track September 13 at 12:15 p.m. PDT.

The AI Hardware Summit is the premier commercial event focused on systems-first machine learning. The goal of AI Hardware Summit is to create a feedback loop between those designing AI systems and those using them to accelerate the development and adoption of AI technologies across industries. Nikunj Kotecha, Solutions Architect at BrainChip, is speaking on the "Architecting Autonomous Vehicles: Getting Software to Work Across Hybrid Environments" panel September 15 at 2 p.m. PDT.

"We're excited for the opportunity to exhibit and present at two leading conferences at the same time," said Chris Stevens, VP of Worldwide Sales at BrainChip. "Both Edge AI Summit and the AI Hardware Summit offer attendees the chance to learn more about how Akida technology is making a splash across different but complementary markets with a faster, safer, smarter approach to deploying essential AI at the edge."

Additional information about BrainChip's participation at the 2022 Edge AI Summit can be found at https://brainchip.com/edge-ai-summit-september-13-14-2022-santa-clara-ca/. Details about the company's involvement with AI Hardware Summit is available at https://brainchip.com/ai-hardware-summit-september-14-15-2022-santa-clara-ca/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

